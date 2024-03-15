10 manga like Kagurabachi fans need to check out

Manga like Kagurabachi can be tough to find, considering the standard it is setting. While Takeru Hokazono's action, fantasy novel has an easy-to-follow story, the story-telling is remarkable and jumps straight into the main plot after touching the beginning. Additionally, right from the beginning, the author has made sure that there is only action.

The manga is based on the young Chihiro Rokuhira, son of swordsmith Shiba Rokuhira. The boy spends his days training under his father with the hopes of emulating his sword-crafting skills. One day, however, tragedy strikes, and blood is spilled. Now Chihiro and his blade are thirsty for revenge and see no unconquerable obstacle.

This list will take a look at other manga like Kagurabachi that fans of the manga will enjoy.

Manga like Kagurabachi fans should look at

1) World Trigger

For fans up to date with the series, a week's wait can be quite long. In the meantime, World Trigger is worth checking out. A manga like Kagurabachi, World Trigger is packed with action and has an anime adaptation as well.

The plot of the manga is quite simple and can be catchy once engaged. A gate to another world suddenly opens on Earth, and strange creatures, "Neighbors" invade Mikado City when a mysterious gate opens on Earth. In response to their arrival, an organization called the Border Defense Agency is born and utilizes special weapons called "Triggers" to combat them.

As the situation worsens, members-in-training, like Osamu Mikumo, are forbidden from using their Triggers outside headquarters. However, things take an interesting turn when a case of bullying flips on its head. A mysterious new student in Osamu's class turns out to be a humanoid Neighbor and easily deals with the bullies.

2) Fire Punch

Another masterpiece from Tatsuki Fujimoto, Fire Punch was published in April 2016. A manga like Kagurabachi, Fire Punch is a tale of vengeance where the protagonist will stop at nothing. The Ice Witch brought the world to its knees, with ice and snow ravaging the landscape and civilization on the brink of collapse.

Such conditions ruined humanity, birthing cults, violence, and the persecution of the "Blessed" - individuals born with supernatural abilities. The story begins with Agni and Luna - orphans "blessed" with regenerative powers. Living peacefully in a small society of elders, their affection for each other serves as a distraction from the uninhabitable climate.

However, tragedy strikes when army commander Doma passes through and annihilates their village - killing Luna in the process. Agni's fate further worsens - Doma's inextinguishable flames coupled with his remarkable regeneration keep him ablaze and in constant, excruciating pain. After a painful decade, the flames don't bother Agni and this manga, like Kagurabachi, focuses on his violent path to revenge.

3) Berserk

Yet another tale of revenge, Berserk is a manga like Kagurabachi. Beginning way back in August 1989, Berserk follows the story of Guts the "Black Swordsman". Following a tumultuous childhood, he finally finds respect, trust, and peace in a certain person. However, all this comes crashing down when the same person takes away everything important to Guts for his own selfish desires.

Now marked for death, Guts is condemned to a fate where demonic beings relentlessly pursue him. Thus, he sets out on a dark quest, armed with a massive blade and monstrous strength. He will stop at nothing, not even death, until he exacts his revenge on he who stripped him and his loved one of their humanity. Such an intense makes it comparable to a manga like Kagurabachi.

4) Gachiakuta

Riding the high of Takeru Hokazono's series, fans can also check out another manga like Kagurabachi, this one called Gachiakuta. Relatively new, having begun airing in February 2022, it follows the story of a boy called Rudo. Living in the slums of a wealthy town with his foster father Legto, he returns home one day following a mysterious encounter to find Legto dying.

Accused of murder, he is thrown into the Abyss. There, he is attacked by monsters and saved by a Janitor, someone who uses weapons called Jinkis to battle said beasts. Bent on avenging his foster parent, he vows to fight his way out of the Abyss and back to the surface. Once more, the sole focus is vengeance makes it a manga like Kagurabachi.

5) Vinland Saga

Probably a known name on this list, but Vinland Saga is another manga like Kagurabachi that fans will enjoy. With two seasons already on air, the manga/anime is centered on Thorfinn, the son of a Viking and one of the finest warriors in a band of mercenaries led by Askeladd.

However, he wants no part in the plundering, rather for having caused his family great tragedy, Thorfinn vows to kill Askeladd in a fair duel. Still learning the ropes and carrying a vengeance deep in his heart, he spends his boyhood with the mercenary crew, and with time, he hones his battle skills.

Things take a turn when Askeladd receives word that Danish prince Canute has been kidnapped. He proceeds to mastermind an ambitious plot that will alter the lives of Thorfinn, Canute, and himself.

6) Rooftop Swordmaster

Another manga very much like Kagurabachi is a Manhwa by Choegang Holger called Rooftop Swordmaster. Things went downhill when Seyoung was beaten up and put into a coma by eight of his classmates at Nungwang Middle School. He woke up nine months later to the news of his father's suicide in an attempt to get him justice.

The case was reopened and the attackers were apprehended and punished accordingly. However, the anger and fear of the world continued to bubble within Seyoung.

He isolated himself at home, refusing to leave until one day a peculiar sound enticed him to open the door. It was a gigantic blade, marked with the words "War Sword" and with it, came a God's whispers.

7) Legend of the Northern Blade

Another series on this list of manga like Kagurabachi is a Manhwa from author Woogack. For decades, the brave warriors of the Northern Heavenly Sect kept the world safe by battling the evil Silent Night. However, the sect was dissolved when the fourth-generation leader was accused of treason. He was compelled to commit suicide to protect his son, Moowon.

Left all alone, Moowon drags on under close surveillance until a series of events enables him to escape to the mountains. He thus trains to master the fighting techniques of his predecessors before the disappearance of a loved one forces him back to the mainland. So begins Moowon's journey to avenge his father and face the ones threatening to bring eternal darkness to the world.

8) Skeleton Double

Most manga like Kagurabachi seem to have a similar theme, as they are based around a tale of vengeance or an unfortunate incident that awakens the main character's dark side. On an allied place, fans can check out Skeleton Double by Kondou. Quite a recent release, 2022, the story follows Yodomi Arakawa, a pretty normal individual.

His father passes away mysteriously just outside Shinjuku Station, leaving the boy distraught. However, eight years later, as Yodomi continues with his life, he meets an invisible man. A series of events leads him to investigate the truth behind his father's death, but for that, Yodomi must become invisible himself. This kind of story angle makes it similar to a manga like Kagurabachi.

9) Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist is one manga like Kagurabachi that fans are bound to like. Beginning in 2009, the brainchild of Kazue Katou, this manga centers around Rin Okumura. Rin's life is completely altered after a fight with his foster father Shirou Fujimoto when he is revealed to be the demon lord Satan's son.

Soon after, Satan possesses and kills Shirou, leaving Rin and his twin brother Yukio alone in the world. Out for revenge for his foster father's death, Rin enrolls at the True Cross Academy with Yukio aiming to become an exorcist and ultimately a Knight of the True Cross.

However, this new life isn't at all easy for Rin. Adding to the trouble of his new classes and his peers, he must also conceal his newfound demonic powers and parentage. He is also in the sights of evildoers given the kind of power he possesses. This tale of action and betrayal puts it in a similar realm to a manga like Kagurabachi.

10) Twin Star Exorcists

Concluding this list of manga like Kagurabachi, Twin Star Exorcists has the final say. Presently still publishing, Yoshiaki Sukeno's novel has an interesting take on the Supernatural genre. For centuries, terrifying creatures or "Kegare" from a parallel realm, Magano, have terrorized Japan. Standing up to them are dauntless men and women who are secretive exorcists with a single goal - eradicate all Kegare.

Fast forward to the present, Rokuro Enmadou (14) a talented and powerful exorcist, decides to give up his dream after a tragic event traumatizes him. Contrastingly, Benio Adashino (14) is a beautiful and prodigious exorcist who carries the hopes and dreams of all people.

Despite their differences, Rokuro and Benio are the prophesied "Twin Star Exorcists". They have been foreseen to give birth to the Miko - the exorcist who will finally vanquish the Kegare and cleanse the world. However, these adolescents must first face numerous trials before venturing into adulthood.

