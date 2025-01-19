10 best anime to watch if you like World Trigger

World Trigger follows humanity's defense against intelligent beings called Neighbors invading Earth from parallel worlds through a gate located in Mikado City. An organization called Border fights against the invading Neighbors using advanced weapons known as Triggers.

The story follows Osamu Mikumo and his mysterious friend Yuma Kuga, a skilled fighter who possesses an extraordinarily powerful Black Trigger. Together with Chika Amatori, they work with Border to protect Mikado City while other Border agents train to master their own Triggers against the Neighbors.

If you're a fan of World Trigger anime and love to watch action thriller anime, this list has you covered. Below are 10 anime recommendations perfect for viewers who can't get enough of World Trigger's unique blend of sci-fi, action, and teamwork.

Trending

10 best anime for fans of World Trigger

1) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio / MAPPA)

Attack on Titan is set in a unique world where the last remnants of humanity live within enormous walled cities to protect themselves from man-eating Titans. When the Titans suddenly breach the walls after 100 years of quiet, a desperate battle for survival begins against these monstrous threats.

The Titans resemble Neighbors as seemingly unstoppable threats, forcing the military regiment called the Survey Corps into intense fights to hold them off. Protagonist Eren joins the Survey Corps to eradicate the Titans after they destroy his hometown, much like Yuma joining Border.

Both anime feature young hotheads determined to master strange powers, whether Eren's mysterious Titan-shifting abilities or Yuma’s Black Trigger. With its dark, intense fights against the Titan threat, Attack on Titan matches the high-stakes action of World Trigger.

2) Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Blue Exorcist follows Rin Okumura, who discovers he is the son of Satan. After demons kill his guardian, Rin decides to become an Exorcist to protect others and prove himself worthy of trust despite his demonic heritage.

While their situations differ, both Rin and Yuma navigate complex identities as they work to protect others - Rin with his demonic heritage and Yuma as a skilled Neighbor ally. It explores the identity struggles of characters caught between two worlds, appealing to World Trigger fans drawn to similar themes.

Fans of World Trigger's young protagonists supporting each other will enjoy the bonds between Rin and his fellow Exorcist trainees. Viewers will find interesting parallels between Exorcist's mystical abilities and Border's high-tech Triggers as the characters face their respective threats.

3) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

In a superhuman society where 80% of people have special powers called Quirks, young Izuku Midoriya dreams of becoming a hero despite having no powers.

After impressing his idol All Might and inheriting his spectacular strength Quirk, Izuku enrolls in a high school training program for heroes. Like World Trigger, My Hero Academia features a determined protagonist alongside a cast brimming with unique skills.

Viewers who enjoyed Border agents' teamwork and gradual mastery of Triggers will love watching Izuku and his classmates push their Quirks to heroic limits. The anime also delivers thrilling battles against villains on par with Neighbor fights.

4) GATE: Thus the JSDF Fought There!

GATE: Thus the JSDF Fought There! (Image via A-1 Pictures)

When a mysterious gate connecting modern-day Japan to a parallel fantasy world appears, the Japanese Self-Defense Force (JSDF) prepares for conflict.

Japan sends an expeditionary force to explore the strange new realm filled with magic, monsters, and supernatural beings. GATE pairs modern military might with fantasy in a way that may appeal to World Trigger viewers.

The JSDF brings tanks, helicopters, and infantry tactics to battle dragons and warriors, alongside significant diplomatic efforts and political intrigue, somewhat similar to Border agents using advanced technology and strategies against the Neighbors.

5) A Certain Scientific Railgun

A Certain Scientific Railgun (Image via J.C. Staff)

This spinoff to A Certain Magical Index focuses on Mikoto Misaka, an electromaster with the power to generate and control electricity who enrolls in a futuristic academy for espers.

Mikoto and her friends balance school life with various incidents involving dangerous technology and experimental plots. Railgun matches World Trigger’s school setting and focuses on teams with unique psychic abilities working together.

Viewers who enjoyed watching Yuma harness his unusual Black Trigger in World Trigger will likely appreciate Mikoto mastering her signature electrical abilities against opponents. Railgun also explores complex themes of rivalry and understanding.

6) Soul Eater

Soul Eater (Image via Bones)

Set in the Death Weapon Meister Academy, this supernatural action anime follows teams where humans known as Meisters partner with Demon Weapons, individuals who can transform into powerful tools.

These teams battle corrupted beings consuming innocent souls as they try to create a powerful artifact called the Death Scythe. With its teams of heroes with complementary abilities, Soul Eater will feel reminiscent of World Trigger for fans of group dynamics.

The show’s blend of dark fantasy action with offbeat humor also aligns nicely with World Trigger’s mix of sci-fi battles and lighthearted character moments.

7) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (Image via A-1 Pictures)

When young Aladdin teams up with Alibaba, they explore dungeons filled with treasure while making friends and enemies across the land.

But Aladdin’s mysterious powers help influence the fate of numerous kingdoms. Like World Trigger, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic features a protagonist with mysterious abilities partnering with friendly rivals to face threats to stability and peace.

Fans of worldbuilding and power systems will find much to enjoy seeing how Aladdin’s magical mastery compares with different nations and factions.

8) Log Horizon

Log Horizon (Image via Satelight / Studio Deen)

When players of the popular MMORPG Elder Tale become trapped inside the game world following a mysterious update, they must adjust to seeing their virtual world come to life.

Shiroe and his friends navigate living in this strange new reality while dealing with issues affecting players and non-playable characters alike. Like the agents dealing with the emergence of the Neighbor dimension in World Trigger, the characters of Log Horizon must survive and forge lives in a once-fictional realm turned real.

Viewers who enjoyed seeing Border integrate Triggers into everyday living will appreciate the clever ways Shiroe applies his tactical knowledge.

9) The Irregular at Magic High School

The Irregular at Magic High School (Image via Madhouse)

Set in a world where magic has become an academic discipline, The Irregular at Magic High School follows Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba as they enroll at Magic High School.

While Miyuki excels as an honors student, Tatsuya is placed in Course 2 due to his poor practical magic performance, despite his incredible technical knowledge of magic systems. Fans of World Trigger’s academy setting will feel at home with The Irregular at Magic High School’s magical school backdrop.

Like the agents’ ranks being misaligned with their abilities, Tatsuya initially seems weak despite being extraordinarily capable.

10) Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter follows young Gon Freecss, who strives to become a Hunter, an elite explorer and adventurer, to find his father, Ging Freecss, a renowned Hunter.

Alongside friends including ex-assassin Killua Zoldyck, Gon faces perilous trials and powerful opponents. Like World Trigger, Hunter x Hunter features a strong focus on defined power systems as the characters unlock new capabilities during their adventures.

Viewers who enjoyed Border agents mastering Triggers will appreciate seeing Nen abilities progress and advance during battles and challenges.

Conclusion

With thrilling supernatural battles, lovable ensembles, and protagonists overcoming the odds, the anime on this list all make perfect viewing options for World Trigger devotees. So check out these anime next time you want engrossing shows capturing World Trigger’s adventurous appeal.

Related Links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback