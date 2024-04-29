10 best anime to watch if you like Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

With its blend of adventure, magic, politics, and dynamic characters, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic has captivated viewers. For both fans getting into the magical shonen genre and readers already familiar with the manga by Shihobu Ohtaka, the anime delivers an entertaining package.

If you enjoyed joining Aladdin and Alibaba in exploring dungeons, dealing with warring nations, and unlocking the secrets of the former’s past, plenty more acclaimed anime series feature similar plotlines.

This list covers must-watch shows for fans, with additional picks from the magical adventure genre as well as anime centered on clever world-building and political conflicts.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

1. The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins (Image via Studio Deen)

This action-packed fantasy with overpowered protagonists has the same dynamism and humor as Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic. When a princess searches for legendary warriors to save her kingdom, she comes across Meliodas, the Dragon Sin captain, who has a sinister hidden side to his jokes.

As the Sins reunite to defeat corrupt Holy Knights abusing power, viewers are treated to magic-infused fight sequences animated by Studio Deen. With eclectic characters sharp enough to rival Magi’s characters alongside solid adventure storytelling, The Seven Deadly Sins delivers entertainment sure to delight fans.

2. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones Studio)

Hiromu Arakawa’s beloved manga series receives a stellar adaptation in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, packed with clever worldbuilding that Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic viewers will appreciate.

After losing their mother and body parts in a failed transmutation, brothers Edward and Alphonse investigate the secrets of alchemical magic while uncovering massive government conspiracies.

Along with fluid, high-quality battle animation, Ed and Al’s strong characterization while seeking a way to restore themselves cements this as an anime classic. With Bones Studio adapting the story arc tighter than the prior Fullmetal Alchemist series, this ranks high amongst recommendations for Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic fans.

3. Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Delinquent teenager Rin Okumura discovers he is the son of Satan himself. After demons attack and kill his guardian, Rin swears vengeance and enrolls in the True Cross Academy to train as an exorcist. Here, he confronts conflicts and drama with fellow students while contending with his heritage.

The stellar animation work bringing Rin’s fiery powers to life comes courtesy of A-1 Pictures. With a divide between religious authority figures and rebellious youth plus emotional story arcs, Blue Exorcist captures key themes that Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic enthusiasts will appreciate.

4. Noragami

Noragami (Image via Bones Studio)

Yato dreams of having millions of worshippers like the most revered gods, but currently only has one loyal human follower, orphan schoolgirl Hiyori Iki, whose soul sometimes exits her body.

Together, they take on phantom-fighting requests for a mere ¥5 to gain fame and recognition while confronting events from Yato’s past.

Bones Studios’ adaptation is supplemented by catchy music like the opening song, Goya no Machiawase. Noragami, with its mix of Japanese god lore, action-packed battles, and sweet friendships, is a good choice for fans of Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic.

5. Black Clover

Black Clover (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic viewers who loved seeing Aladdin and Alibaba’s magical powers synergizing will find more of that teamwork spirit in the wizardry adventure series Black Clover.

It centers on young Asta, who compensates for his lack of magic with physical strength and partners with his talented rival Yuno to become the Magic Emperor.

Pierrot Studios brings fast-paced scenes from Yuki Tabata’s original manga to life as Asta unlocks the secrets of his grimoire and builds bonds with fellow Magic Knights. Black Clover captures 170 episodes worth of magic, friendships, and staying true to one’s convictions that Magi fans would adore.

6. Spice and Wolf

Spice and Wolf (Image via Imagin Studios)

Economics play an underrated role in Magi’s nation-building dynamics as characters juggle trade partnerships and scarce resources.

For anime emphasizing those elements, Spice & Wolf centers on traveling merchant Kraft Lawrence, aided by the wolf deity Holo, whose wisdom helps negotiate profitable deals in various towns.

Imagin Studios vividly brings Isuna Hasekura's light novels to life with beautiful landscapes and medieval European-inspired settings. Lawrence and Holo’s endearing, witty banter also fuels an emotional slow-burn romance. This pick offers appealing nuance with its focus on market forces and profit-driven interactions.

7. Log Horizon

Log Horizon (Image via Studio Deen)

Players of the popular Elder Tale MMORPG get trapped as their avatars after a game update transports them into the virtual game world. With no means of logging out, protagonist Shiroe and friends navigate living in the now fully realized fantasy universe, forming governments, and learning to survive.

Satelight Studios vibrantly adapts the original novels, later continued by Studio Deen. With smart characters leveraging their meta knowledge to influence politics, Log Horizon captures the textured world-building Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic enthusiasts will appreciate.

8. Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia (Image via Trigger Studios)

For lighter slice-of-life magical school adventures akin to Aladdin and Alibaba’s Balbadd days, Little Witch Academia delivers themes of friendship and motivation similar to Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic.

After witch-in-training Akko enrolls at Luna Nova Magical Academy, she studies alongside classmates while uncovering magical mysteries. Vibrant animation courtesy of Trigger Studios captures the upbeat energy and diversity of characters audiences will find highly appealing.

As Akko seeks to unlock the Seven Words of Arcturus with encouragement from peers, she models determination in this infectiously fun, shorter-watch recommendation.

9. Blast of Tempest

Blast of Tempest (Image via Bones Studio)

Blast of Tempest adeptly blends action, mystery thrillers, and supernatural elements through Bones Studio’s adaptation of the original manga.

When his sister is kidnapped, genius teenager Yoshino partners with his mysterious friend Mahiro to rescue her. This draws them into a battle between sorcery clans vying to restore or destroy the Tree of Exodus linked to civilization’s survival.

With themes of friendship and romance balanced against complex morally ambiguous decisions that shape kingdoms, Blast of Tempest incorporates heavier conflicts reminiscent of what some Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic arcs explore. Its deft storytelling and rounded characters earn it strong recommendation status.

10. World Trigger

World Trigger (Image via Toei Animation)

When monstrous interdimensional invaders called Neighbors appear in Mikado City, a gateway opens to the superpowered group Border, tasked with driving them back.

Protagonist Osamu Mikumo, despite lacking physical skills, utilizes strategies learned in this world full of magic and technologies to contribute to Border’s efforts. Animation studio Toei brings Osamu’s ingenious battle tactics, leveraging clever gadgetry, to life.

With a heavy emphasis on team dynamics and outsmarting villains over pure strength seen in Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, World Trigger's sci-fi appeal makes it a smart pick for fans seeking fresh perspectives.

Conclusion

For fans seeking magic-infused adventures and clever characters similar to what they enjoyed in series like Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, the recommendations in this list deliver more to love.

Several selections highlight combat-heavy animation, with protagonists wielding special powers or weapons against corrupt authority factions, to satisfy action fans. Anime highlighting emotional bonds between friends and overcoming conflicts also captures core elements of why viewers fell for Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic.

