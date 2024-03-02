10 anime to watch if you like The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins is a popular Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Princess Elizabeth, who recruits the Seven Deadly Sins, a group of powerful knights, to help remove the kingdom of Liones from the Holy Knights who staged a coup.

With engaging characters, epic fight scenes, and an interesting storyline involving redemption and defeat of evil, this series has garnered a huge fan following globally. If you have enjoyed watching this entertaining anime and are looking for more like it, there are several other great options to consider. Here are 10 anime similar to The Seven Deadly Sins that fans should check out.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 10 anime recommendations for fans of The Seven Deadly Sins

1. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Like The Seven Deadly Sins, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood features drama, action, and fantasy elements with some comedic moments.

The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who possess alchemical powers and go on a quest to find the philosopher's stone to restore their bodies after a failed human alchemy experiment. On their journey, they join the state military of Amestris and unravel a deep-rooted conspiracy.

With 64 episodes full of mysteries, complex character developments, thought-provoking themes, and top-notch fight sequences, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is an anime classic not to be missed by The Seven Deadly Sins fans.

2. Akame ga Kill!

Akame ga Kill! (Image via White Fox)

Akame ga Kill! is similar to The Seven Deadly Sins in that both revolve around the theme of stopping a corrupted empire through an assassin group. The anime follows a secret assassin group named Night Raid, who aim to eliminate the corrupt prime minister and sever the country's rotten roots.

Like the Sins, each Night Raid member has specific abilities and must learn to work together. Viewers who like the Sins' personalities and character development can also enjoy getting to know the unique and deadly members of Night Raid.

Additionally, with its dark storyline and intense, bloody fight scenes, Akame ga Kill! matches the tone and excitement of battles in The Seven Deadly Sins.

3. Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

For anime fans who liked the fantasy isekai aspects of The Seven Deadly Sins, they can consider Re:Zero to be next on their watch list. The protagonist, Subaru, mysteriously gets transported to a fantasy world and soon realizes he has the power of revival every time he dies.

He must use this ability to start his life again in the new, dangerous magical world, protect those he cares for, and defeat evil forces trying to kill him. With suspense, enthralling character relationships, appealing art, and dark supernatural elements, Re:Zero offers more of the same entertainment that made The Seven Deadly Sins mesmerizing to watch.

4. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Set in a fantasy version of Japan filled with man-eating demons, Demon Slayer shares The Seven Deadly Sins' premise of following superpowered characters who battle supernatural evil forces. After his family is killed and his sister transforms into a demon, young Tanjiro sets out to become a demon slayer to avenge his loved ones.

Like Meliodas, Tanjiro is exceptionally kind-hearted and determined to defeat the demons. The anime's slick visuals, poetic storytelling, thrilling fight scenes, and exploration of meaningful themes like redemption and perseverance closely mirror those that make The Seven Deadly Sins impactful.

5. Black Clover

Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover centers around two young boys named Asta and Yuno, who were abandoned at an orphanage as babies. They aim to become the Wizard King, the strongest mage in the Clover Kingdom. It also features magic, knights, kingdoms, and battles between good and evil forces.

Fans drawn into the dynamics between Meliodas, Elizabeth, and the other Sins will find the relationships and camaraderie between the Black Bulls squad members in Black Clover highly enjoyable too. Its upbeat tone, stellar magic battle scenes, and Asta's desire to prove himself despite having no magic abilities resonate with The Seven Deadly Sins' themes.

6. Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

With supernatural elements, demon battles, and a focus on morality and redemption, Blue Exorcist has plenty in common with The Seven Deadly Sins. The story revolves around Rin Okumura, who discovers he is Satan's son, born into a family of exorcists. Despite his identity, Rin becomes an exorcist and defeats demons.

Like the Sins, Rin grapples with his past sins while fighting for good alongside allies with special talents like his brother Yukio. Blue Exorcist captures a vibe and audience similar to The Seven Deadly Sins with a balanced mix of action, drama, and humor.

7. Noragami

Noragami (Image via Bones)

Noragami is an action anime based on Japanese Shinto folklore about gods called Yato, who battle phantoms that cause harm to humans. The story follows the forgotten deity Yato's quest to gain fame and fortune as a god by doing odd jobs for humans.

After saving a girl named Hiyori in an accident, she becomes a half-phantom stuck between the spirit and the human world. Noragami has an urban fantasy setting with god-versus-monster fight scenes, with a blend of action, drama, and comedy that echoes that of The Seven Deadly Sins.

Fans of the relationships and character developments in The Sins will also find appeal in Yato's ties with his new makeshift partner, Hiyori, and Regalia's weapon, Yukine.

8. Bleach

Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another classic anime, Bleach, centers around high schooler Ichigo Kurosaki, who becomes a Soul Reaper. Soul Reapers guide lost spirits to the afterlife and battle evil beings called Hollows who threaten souls.

After accidentally absorbing a Soul Reaper's power, Ichigo takes on their responsibilities and uses his newfound gifts to protect those around him. Like the Sins, Ichigo gathers a loyal group of trusted allies with special abilities.

Together, they take down numerous threats in exciting, bloody showdowns. With supernatural elements, themes of duty and redemption, and a quirky, fun spirit like The Seven Deadly Sins, Bleach offers more of the same entertainment fans love.

9. Blood Lad

Blood Lad (Image via Brain's Base)

Blood Lad follows Staz, a powerful vampire boss of a criminal underworld district in the demon world. Despite loving Japanese culture from the human world, he's never visited. After a human girl named Fuyumi accidentally wanders into his territory, Staz excitedly takes her in before a rival vampire clan kills her.

Vowing to bring her back to life, Staz sets off on a quest traveling across the demon and human worlds. Like The Seven Deadly Sins, Blood Lad features cool supernatural creature designs, demon world dimensions, bloody vampiric fight scenes, and a taste of human world elements.

With similar comedy, action, and fantasy blended together, Blood Lad deserves a spot on any The Seven Deadly Sins fan's watch list.

10. Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Last is the mega-popular anime juggernaut franchise, Dragon Ball. Though it differs more from The Seven Deadly Sins in plot details, at its core, Dragon Ball centers on an upbeat team of superpowered fighters joining together to defeat increasingly stronger malicious beings threatening their world.

Protagonist Goku gathers trusted allies like the other Sins group around determined leaders. Their dedication to training and camaraderie strengthens them as they take on more powerful enemies, not unlike the unbreakable bonds and growth in strength of Meliodas' group. The series' humor, epic battles, high energy, and fun spirit mirror the Sins.

Conclusion

With exciting action, great storytelling, humor, supernatural fantasy elements, character relationships, and redemption themes on par with The Seven Deadly Sins, the anime on this list will surely entertain fans of popular series.

Everyone who loves following Meliodas and his squad's adventures should consider adding classics like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Demon Slayer, and Bleach or hidden gems like Noragami and Blood Lad to their watch list next.

