Kindergarten Wars manga to begin final arc after 2-month hiatus

Wednesday, January 29, 2025, saw the Kindergarten Wars manga officially announce that its final arc would begin with the release of its next chapter, the series’ 103rd overall. However, original author and illustrator Yu Chiba also announced that the series will be taking a two-month hiatus as she’s currently experiencing back pain.

Per a message from Chiba posted to her personal X (formerly Twitter) account, the Kindergarten Wars manga is currently scheduled for a return on Thursday, March 27, 2025. However, the hiatus could be extended beyond this date depending on Chiba’s recovery and how she’s feeling as the date draws near.

Kindergarten Wars manga to begin final America Arc upon currently stated March 2025 return date

The final arc of the Kindergarten Wars manga will be the America Arc, which is set to officially begin in the upcoming 103rd chapter, which will mark the series’ return from hiatus. However, the end of chapter 102 sets up this arc by seeing the main cast of characters pack up and head to America, specifically New York City. While this marks the unofficial start of the next story arc, it won’t officially begin until the manga returns from hiatus.

In her message to fans, which was shared in English via MANGA Plus’ upload of chapter 102, Chiba begins by thanking everyone for reading. She also reflects on the series’ origins and thanks the editors, assistants, and everyone else who helped her get to this point in the story, i.e. on the precipice of its final arc. She then apologizes for taking an extended break, saying she’s had back pain since the end of last year and plans to return in eight weeks.

However, as mentioned above, fans should be prepared for Chiba’s hiatus to continue beyond March 27 if her recovery doesn’t go as planned or hoped. Given the nature of her health issues, taking the needed rest for a full recovery is undoubtedly the right way to go. Hunter x Hunter mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi’s issues specifically highlight what working through such back pain can do, being heavily documented in several interviews with and messages from the mangaka.

In turn, this is also to fans’ benefit, as it ensures the manga’s final arc will be of the same incredibly high quality that the entire short but sweet series has been thus far. As of this article’s writing, it’s currently unclear how many chapters the series’ final arc is expected to span.

Chiba’s Kindergarten Wars manga series first began in September 2022 on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ platform, where it is still regularly serialized today. 95 of the manga’s 102 chapters have been collected into 13 compilation volumes. The manga’s first volume is currently scheduled for an English release date of May 27, 2025.

