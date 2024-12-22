Jump Festa 2025 Day 2 round-up: One Piece, My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, and more

Jump Festa 2025 officially concluded with its final day on December 22, 2024. This year's event delivered some exciting announcements, leaving the animanga community thrilled for what's to come in 2025.

Day two featured major updates from fan-favorite franchises like My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, One Piece, and Bleach, along with fresh faces in the anime world, such as Blue Box, Kaiju No. 8, and many more.

Now that the event has wrapped up let's dive into a round-up of the highlights and major moments from Jump Festa 2025's second day. Here's a detailed summary of all the major updates and announcements fans won't want to miss.

Trending

Jump Festa 2025 Day 2: Key announcements and highlights from Jump Stage RED, BLUE, Studio, and 10th Anniversary

1) My Hero Academia Super Stage RED (10:30-11 am JST)

Expand Tweet

The release window for the 8th and final season of the beloved Shonen was announced for Fall 2025. A TV anime adaptation of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off manga by BONES FILM was also announced, set to release in April 2025.

The Blu-ray/DVD release date for the 2024 My Hero Academia movie, You're Next, was confirmed for February 19, 2025. The stage featured special illustrations by Kohei Horikoshi and Hideyuki Furuhashi and comments from all the creators.

Panel: VAs of Deku (Daiki Yamashita), Bakugo (Nobuhiko Okamoto), Shoto (Yuuki Kaji), and All Might (Kenta Miyake)

More on My Hero Academia at Jump Festa 2025

2) Bleach Super Stage BLUE (11:40 am-12:10 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

A preview video for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 finale, a cover illustration featuring Jugram and Uryu, and a preview clip showing the playable version of Shinji in the Bleach: Rebirth of Souls game were revealed.

The Blu-ray/DVD release date for TYBW part 3 was announced for May 28, 2025. The Jump Festa 2025 stage concluded with Masakazu Morita's iconic Bankai moment.

Panel: VAs of Ichigo (Masakazu Morita), Uryu Ishida (Noriaki Sugiyama), and Young Jugram Haschwalth (Marina Inoue)

3) 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess & Aharen-san wa Hakarenai 10th Anniversary Stage (11:40 am-12:20 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess stage featured Haruka Shiraishi (Hime) and surprise guest, Mutsumi Tamura, who will voice Sakura Heartrock in the anime's second season. The latest manga volume is set for a Spring 2025 release.

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai featured Inori Minase (Aharen) and Takuma Terashima (Raidou) and announced season 2's release for April 2025, with Nao Touyama joining the cast as Riku Tamahana.

4) Chainsaw Man Super Stage RED (12:10-12:50 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

Jump Festa 2025 revealed new characters for the upcoming movie Reze, Beam, and Angel Devil. A new illustration, a movie poster featuring Denji and Reze, and a panel from the upcoming chapter were shown. The event also included a special interview with Tatsuki Fujimoto and a special message from the creator.

Panel: VAs of Denji (Kikunosuke Toya), Aki (Shogo Sakata), Power (Ai Fairouz), and Angel Devil (Maaya Uchida)

More on Chainsaw Man at Jump Festa 2025

5) Gag Manga Biyori Jump Studio Stage (12:20-12:50 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

A new key visual (poster) and trailer for the upcoming season, Masuda Kousuke Gekijou: Gag Manga Biyori Go, were revealed and set to air in April 2025. Kensho Ono was announced as a new cast, set to voice two characters: Chupacabra and Kitae Tachibana.

Panel: VA of Shotoku Taishi (Takeshi Maeda) and director of Gag Manga Biyori Go, Akitaro Daichi

More on Gag Manga Biyori at Jump Festa 2025

6) You and I Are Polar Opposites, Marriagetoxin, & Kindergarten Wars 10th Anniversary Stage (12:50-1:30 pm JST)

You and I Are Polar Opposites and Marriagetoxin posters (Image via Shueisha)

You and I Are Polar Opposites stage, hosted by the VAs of Suzuki and Tani, discussed the progress and conclusion. The primary focus was on anime promotion, upcoming events, and the new manga volume. No details on the anime's episode count or cours were revealed.

Marriagetoxin author Joumyaku attended the event and revealed the cover of the manga's latest volume.

Kindergarten Wars author You Chiba attended the Jump Festa 2025 stage and discussed the manga.

7) Haikyu!! Super Stage BLUE (1-1:30 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, Jump Festa 2025 didn't bring any special news for Haikyuu!! anime fans. The stage announced the Haikyuu!! -NEXT STEP- event, new Stage Play details, and that the Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle Blu-ray/DVDs and Haikyū-bu!! spin-off manga volume 13 is now on sale.

The Haikyuu!! manga's novelization will begin on February 21, 2025.

Panel: VAs of Hinata (Ayumu Murase), Kageyama (Kaito Ishikawa), and Kenma (Yuuki Kaji)

8) The Elusive Samurai Jump Studio Stage (1:40-2:10 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

The stage focused on merch sales and announced that Blu-Ray/DVD volumes 1-3 are now available, volume 4 will be on sale from December 25, and volume 19 from February 4, 2025.

Panel: VAs of Tokiyuki Houjou (Asaki Yuikawa), Shizuku (Hinaki Yano), Kojirou Nezu (Mari Hino), and Fubuki (Kikunosuke Toya)

9) Blue Exorcist Super Stage RED (1:50-2:30 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

This Jump Festa 2025 stage unveiled the trailer for Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga, releasing on January 4, 2025. The opening theme is by Amazarashi, and Shiyui performs the ending theme, Overlap. A scene from the upcoming installment was also shown, along with a special message from the original author, Kazue Kato.

Panel: VAs of Rin Okumura (Nobuhiko Okamoto), Yukio Okumura (Jun Fukuyama), Shiemi Moriyama (Kana Hanazawa), and Mephisto Pheles (Hiroshi Kamiya)

10) Oshi no Ko 10th Anniversary Stage (2-2:30 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

The presenters discussed scenes from the previous season and celebrated reaching 1 million YouTube subscribers. A fan appreciation special event with visuals was announced. Oshi no Ko manga's season 2 volume 3 will be released on December 25.

Panel: VAs of Aqua (Takeo Ootsuka), Ruby (Yurie Igoma), Kana (Megumi Han), and Akane (Manaka Iwami)

11) Blue Box Super Stage BLUE (2:20-2:50 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

Blue Box cour 2 key visuals and official trailer were unveiled at Jump Festa 2025, with the premiere set for January 2, 2025. A new character, Moriya Ayame, was introduced, with Kana Ichinose as the voice actor. A special message from Mangaka Kouji Miura was also shared.

Panel: VAs of Taiki (Chiba Shouya), Chinatsu (Ueda Reina), Hina (Akari Kito), and Shuji Yusa (Ono Kensho)

More on Blue Box at Jump Festa 2025

12) Akane Banashi Jump Studio Stage (3-3:30 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

No anime announcements were made for Akane Banashi at Jump Festa 2025. The presenters discussed the manga's creation process and manuscripts and expressed admiration for other artists, such as Eiichiro Oda and Takehiko Inoue. The stage featured a Rakugo performance by Hayashiya Keiki.

Panel: Suenaga Yuki (Author), Moue Takamasa (Illustrator/Artist), Hayashiya Keiki (Rakugo Supervisor actual Rakugoka), and Araki (Editor)

13) Takopi's Original Sin 10th Anniversary Stage (3:10-3:40 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

Takopi's Original Sin unveiled its first preview video/trailer for the upcoming TV anime adaptation at Jump Festa 2025 10th Anniversary Stage. Staff details were announced, with Enishiya Studio producing, Shinya Iino directing, and Keita Nagahara handling character designs.

The cast was revealed, featuring Keina Ueda as Shizuka and Kurumi Mamiya as Takopi. The presenters also shared a special message from the author, Taizan 5.

Panel: VAs of Shizuka (Keina Ueda) and Takopi (Kurumi Mamiya)

14) Kaiju No. 8 Super Stage RED (3:30-4:10 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

Kaiju No. 8 revealed a July 2025 release window for its second anime season, accompanied by a teaser trailer and a new key visual. A compilation movie covering the first season and an original episode is set to premiere on March 28, 2025.

The Red Stage announced several updates, including new comic volumes, a Kaiju No. 8 game, and an upcoming event in Yokohama titled Defense Force Boot Camp. Volume 15 of the manga is scheduled for release in March 2025. Additional cast members were announced, featuring Iharu Furuhashi, Izumo Haruichi, and Kaguragi Aoi, alongside chibi character illustrations from the series.

Expand Tweet

The stage also featured the VAs acting out several manga panel scenes, a Q&A session with mangaka Naoya Matsumoto, and a special message from the creator. It was also shared that the manga has reached 17 million copies in circulation with 14 volumes.

Panel: VAs of Kafka Hibino (Masaya Fukunishi), Mina Ashiro (Asami Seto), Reno Ichikawa (Wataru Kato), Kikoru Shinomiya (Ai Fairouz), and Soshiro Hoshina (Kengo Kawanishi)

More on Kaiju No. 8 at Jump Festa 2025

15) Chained Soldier 10th Anniversary Stage (4:20-4:50 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

Chained Soldier unveiled a new teaser for the anime's second season and a replay of a previously released PV featuring Ren. While no release date was announced, the stage featured a special guest, Kana Hanazawa, and introduced her as the VA for Ren Yamashiro.

Panel: VAs of Yuuki Wakura (Yuya Hirose), Kyoka Uzen (Akari Kito), and Tenka Izumo (Maaya Uchida)

16) Moriarty the Patriot (Jump Studio Stage, 4:20-4:50 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

Moriarty the Patriot stage featured two cast members for the live musical: Katsugo Suzuki as James Moriarty and Ryo Hirano as Sherlock Holmes. Details about the upcoming musical, A Scandal in British Empire Reprise, including updated cast information and a live musical performance, were revealed.

Panel: VAs of Moriarty (Katsugo Suzuki) and Sherlock (Ryo Hirano) from the musical, alongside the mangaka Hikaru Miyoshi and musicians Tadasuke (piano) and Hayashi Shuya (violin)

17) Mission Yozakura Family Super Stage BLUE (5-5:30 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

At the Jump Festa 2025 stage, a new key visual for Mission Yozakura Family season 2 was revealed. The stage featured a performance of season 1's opening song by fripSide, a special message from the mangaka, and announced the sale of 3 million copies of manga volumes 1-27.

Panel: VAs of Taiyo Asano (Reiji Kawashima), Mutsumi Yozakura (Hondo Kaede), and Goliath (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka)

18) One Piece Super Stage RED (5:10-6 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

At Jump Festa 2025, One Piece bid farewell to Franky's VA, Yao Kazuki, and welcomed his replacement, Subaru Kimura. It was announced that the anime will resume on April 6, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST, following a lengthy hiatus.

A special PV for the upcoming Egghead Arc was released, and mangaka Eiichiro Oda confirmed a new One Piece movie is in production. The cast's performance of Family wrapped up the stage.

Panel: VAs of the entire Straw Hat Pirates crew: Mayumi Tanaka (Luffy), Kazuya Nakai (Zoro), Akemi Okamura (Nami), Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp), Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji), Ikue Ootani (Chopper), Yuriko Yamaguchi (Nico Robin), Kazuki Yao (Frankie), Cho (Brook), and Katsuhisa Houki (Jinbe)

That wraps up Jump Festa 2025. With thrilling announcements from beloved series and exciting new shows debuting in 2025, the event has given fans plenty to look forward to in the coming year.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback