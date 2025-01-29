Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime announces 2025 premiere and main cast with new visual

On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, the official website and X account for the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime shared a new key visual and announced the anime's 2025 premiere. In addition, the official staff unveiled the show's main cast members.

The Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime serves as an adaptation of the dark fantasy light novel series, written by Fefu Kazuno and illustrated by Jun. Micro Magazine has been publishing the novels under the GC Novels imprint since November 2019. The series also has a manga version, with Yasaiko Midorihana's art.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime set to debut in 2025

According to the latest announcement from the official staff, the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime, based on Fefu Kazuno and Jun's light novel series, will be released in 2025. However, an exact release date is yet to be disclosed.

Notably, the staff has unveiled a new visual, featuring the main hero, Takuto Ira, and the Sludge Witch Atou. Takuto is seen sitting on a ruined throne, with Ato mischievously standing beside him. The visual creates an unsettling vibe and highlights the main cast.

Toshiki Kumagai stars in the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime as Takuto Ira, a legendary Eternal Nations player, who reincarnates as the Evil God in his favorite game. The other cast member is Tomori Kusunoki, the Sludge Witch Ato, who happens to be Takuto's loyal subordinate in the Eternal Nations.

Comments from the respective voice actors have arrived on the anime's website and X handle. Toshiki Kumagai mentions how he was drawn to the setting of an evil nation when he read the original work. The voice actor reveals that there are many interesting elements in the series to look forward to.

Besides Toshiki Kumagai, Tomori Kusunoki mentions how Ato's facial expressions change depending on the situation and the people she's with. That's why, Tomori-san reveals that she struggled during the audition to figure out how to portray the character. She hopes that fans will enjoy the series.

About the anime

The cover illustration for the light novel's first volume (Image via Fefu Kazuno/Cross Infinity World)

Based on Fefu Kazuno's light novel series, the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime is a dark fantasy story, centered around Takuto Ira, who succumbs to illness at a young age. Interestingly, he ends up reincarnated in a world that resembles his favorite fantasy turn-based strategy game, Eternal Nations.

What's more, Takuto Ira reincarnates as the Evil God, who leads the Mynoghra civilization. With his favorite hero unit, Sludge Witch Ato by his side, Takuto Ira restarts the civilization his own way. In other words, the dark fantasy anime will explore Takuto's adventures in Eternal Nations, as he will "Explore, Expand, Exploit, and Exterminate" as the ruler.

