Komi Can't Communicate manga ends with chapter 499

After eight years and eight months, Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate manga officially ended its serialization on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday issue #9, with chapter 499. The final chapter, titled People Change, ended with the graduation ceremony, where Shoko Komi found her 100th friend.

Tomohito Oda's manga was previously confirmed to enter its final part. Following that announcement, the manga released two new chapters. To celebrate the manga's run, the final chapter has received a cover illustration and opening color pages in the latest Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine.

Komi Can't Communicate manga ends in Weekly Shonen Sunday after eight years and eight months with chapter 499

As mentioned, Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate manga concluded its serialization in Weekly Shonen Sunday's ninth issue, on January 29, 2025, with chapter 499, People Change. Shogakukan has celebrated the manga's run in the magazine with a special cover illustration, featuring Shoko Komi, broadly smiling in happiness.

In addition, the final chapter has received an opening color page, focusing on the graduation ceremony. Shogakukan had previously announced that the manga would end with only three chapters. Following that announcement, Weekly Shonen Sunday released two more chapters.

Notably, the final Komi Can't Communicate manga chapter was released on Viz Media with English translation, aside from its release in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday issue #9. Written and illustrated by Tomohito Oda, the manga has been serialized in the magazine since March 2016. The rom-com manga's chapters have been accumulated in 36 volumes.

Shoko Komi, as seen in the final chapter (Image via Shogakukan/VIZ Media)

According to the latest announcement, the 37 (final) volume of Komi Can't Communicate manga will be released in March 2025, with an additional chapter. Unfortunately, it's not yet known whether the additional chapter will be numbered 499.5 or a full-fledged chapter, pushing the total number of chapters to 500. At any rate, Viz Media has numbered the final chapter as 499.

Notably, Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate manga has an anime adaptation under Studio OLM's production. The series aired 12 episodes from October 2021 to December 2021. Following its success, the anime released 12 more episodes from April 2022 to June 2022 as a sequel. The anime is available for international audiences on Netflix.

About the anime

Shoko Komi, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio OLM)

Tomohito Oda's rom-com manga series follows the story of Shoko Komi, who is the center of attraction in her school. Yet, while Komi is adored with looks and an enigmatic persona, she suffers from extreme levels of social anxiety, which prevents her from forming conversations with others.

Yet, everything changes when Hitohito Tadano becomes her first friend. He realizes Shoko Komi has trouble communicating with other people. Once she learns that Shoko wants to make a hundred friends, Tadano promises to help her. At the same time, the boy tries to shatter her social anxiety.

