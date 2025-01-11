Komi Can't Communicate manga to end in 3 chapters

Saturday, January 11, 2025, saw mangaka Tomohito Oda’s Komi Can’t Communicate manga series unofficially announced as concluding following the release of its next three chapters. This news was first broken by X user and reputable general anime and manga news source @MangaMoguraRE (Mogura), who is traditionally very reliable.

While there are no official announcements at this time, it’s more likely than not accurate considering where Oda’s manga series currently is. The Komi Can’t Communicate manga has been progressing through its final arc steadily, first entering it in July 2024 in the year’s 34th issue of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. Likewise, the release of the upcoming Weekly Shonen Sunday issue should confirm this ending news.

Komi Can’t Communicate manga to end six months after starting final arc

Assuming the Komi Can’t Communicate manga takes no breaks whatsoever before ending, the series would conclude in the ninth issue of this year’s Weekly Shonen Sunday. The ninth issue will be officially released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, in Japan. Other sources focused on news relating to series publisher Shogakukan specifically also allege that the manga will receive a center color page in the magazine’s eighth issue.

This unofficial news most likely comes from the leaked raw scans for the upcoming issue of Shogakukan’s manga publication magazine. Likewise, the upcoming installment officially releasing on Wednesday, January 15 should be the first of the manga’s final three chapters. While this is speculative due to Mogura and other unofficial sources not sharing where they got the information from, it’s all but certain that this is the root source of this news.

Further supporting the idea that this news is accurate is the aforementioned officially confirmed news that the Komi Can’t Communicate manga has been in its final arc for some time. This inherently makes the above-alleged ending of the series much more believable and verifiable. The series itself has also shown significant ending flags in recent weeks, concluding several character arcs while also dedicating heavy focus to its dual protagonists.

Oda’s manga began serialization in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2016 and has run in the magazine in its entirety since. 473 of the manga’s 493 currently released chapters have been collected into 35 compilation volumes, with the 36th volume scheduled for release in Japan later on in January 2025. Of the 35 currently released volumes, 33 are either translated into English or announced with release dates.

A television anime adaptation of Oda’s manga series began in October 2021, with OLM Team Kojima animating the series. Netflix streamed the anime internationally, starting with season 1 in July 2021, and season 2 in April 2022. However, a third season for the series has yet to be officially announced as of this article’s writing.

