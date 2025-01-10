Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 1: Marie's journey in Japan with Kazuhiro begins

As one of the most highly anticipated isekai anime of the Winter 2025 broadcast season, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 1 was expected to start the series off on the right foot. Officially released on Friday, January 10, 2025, the series premiere was as exceptional and exciting as fans had hoped it would be.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 1’s focus on dual protagonists Kitase Kazuhiro and Marie was multifaceted, highlighting their interactions both in Marie’s world and in Japan. Likewise, this is incredibly important and significant, as the evolving context and nature of their relationship is likely to be where the series’ primary conflict comes from.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 1 introduces protagonists Marie and Kazuhiro

Brief episode recap

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 1 began with the introduction of salaryman protagonist Kazuhiro Kitase. As he was leaving work, he was invited to a party by one of his co-workers but rejected the offer as he departed. Returning home, he explained that he’s an ordinary office worker focused more on leaving on time each day than getting a promotion. He calls his primary hobby sleep, going to bed at 7:30 pm on this first night.

He also packed lunch before going to bed, which he said would be easier to show the answer why rather than explain it. As he drifted asleep, he discussed how he’s loved fantasy stories and worlds since he was a kid, one day starting to have dreams of being in such a world. He “awoke” in the dream shortly after this, where there seemed to be a sense of continuity for Kazuhiro from night to night.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 1 saw him begin exploring this fantasy world, adding that he ages slowly in this world. He’s then approached by an elf named Mariabelle, whom he calls Marie for short. The two were clearly friendly and already had a rapport with each other, with Kazuhiro inviting her to explore some nearby ruins with him. He convinced her to do so by offering her the packed lunch he made.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 1 sees the girl of Kazuhiro's dreams come with him to reality (Image via ZERO-G)

The two then went to explore the Nazul-Nazul Ruins, which are the remains of an underground city that suddenly perished a millenia ago. The two also discussed the fact that these ruins are considered one of the region’s seven unexplained mysteries. As they spoke with each other and explored the dungeon, it became clear Marie at least had slightly romantic feelings for Kazuhiro. While Kazuhiro’s emotions weren’t as obvious, it seems that he was smitten with her also.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 1 then saw Marie eat the lunch Kazuhiro made, clearly satisfied with the meal and happy to have joined him. However, the two were being watched by something as they ate. They then went further into the dungeon, eventually coming upon a monster, which seemed to be what was watching them earlier. While Marie was cautious, Kazuhiro approached the monster and made it clear that they were friendly with each other.

The two then went to the dragon’s area of the dungeon, with the monster warning Kazuhiro that it was in breeding season and likewise was aggressive. They found the dragon sleeping, taken aback by how large it was. As they spoke about the dragon, with Marie calling it an Arkdragon, it awoke. The two tried to leave, but a door suddenly shut, locking them in the room. The two embraced as the dragon spat fire at them, with Kazuhiro’s dream ending immediately after.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 1 showed that the lunchbox and tea weren’t eaten in reality as he woke up. However, he also realized that someone was in the bed next to him. As he pulled the blanket back, he realized it was none other than Marie herself. When she woke up, she was initially confused but uninjured. However, she also realized she was naked, getting embarrassed and covering herself up before asking for an explanation.

As Kazuhiro shopped for clothes for her, he grew concerned that the world of his dreams was actually real. When he returned home, he found Marie standing on his apartment’s balcony and looking out over Japan. He was concerned she was overwhelmed, but it was the exact opposite, with Marie excitedly gushing over Japan’s sights. Kazuhiro then explained that since he took the day off, they could explore the area and have a meal somewhere together.

As Marie got dressed, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 1 saw Kazuhiro further ponder the possibility that his dream world was real. Kazuhiro also explained to her that this was indeed Japan, asking her to cover her ears with a hat since there are no elves in this world. They then drove to a restaurant, but the car ride seemed to stress Marie out. At the restaurant, Marie asked him why she was in Japan, expressing her confusion about her current situation.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 1 ends with an encouraging sign of Marie's future in Japan (Image via ZERO-G)

Kazuhiro explained he didn’t fully understand either, but offered a hypothetical explanation. He explained that to him, his adventures with Marie took place in a dreamland, which he didn’t realize was an actual reality until Marie awoke in his bed. He also added that since monster attacks would end his dream and return him to Earth, he likely brought Marie with him when they embraced as the Arkdragon attacked them.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 1 also saw him explain the difference in his age, adding that he’s 25 years old in reality. Kazuhiro also theorized that she’ll be able to return to her world by falling asleep, with the arrival of their meal interrupting the conversation. After eating their meal, they continued walking around Japan to show Marie the cherry blossoms. The episode ended with Kazuhiro welcoming Marie to Japan, starting her life in this new world.

In summation

While the pilot episode may not have been as exciting or dramatic as fans expected, it did a fantastic job of setting up Marie and Kazuhiro’s relationship. Likewise, their existing bond seems set to be strained in the presumed development that Marie won’t be able to return to her world as easily as Kazuhiro thinks. This issue and the drama it creates should begin getting a focus in the second episode and beyond.

