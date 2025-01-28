Kyoto Animation arson suspect withdraws appeal, confirming death sentence

Monday, January 27, 2025 saw the Osaka High Court officially announce that Shinji Aoba, the Kyoto Animation arson suspect, has withdrawn the appeal to his previous death sentence. This confirms that Aoba will face the death penalty he was originally sentenced to in January 2024 for his role in killing 36 people and injuring another 32 at the animation studio.

A specific reason for why Aoba withdrew his appeal was not provided as of this article’s writing, but it’s more likely than not due to his counsel advising that the appeal would not go through. Aoba used gasoline to start a fire at Kyoto Animation’s Studio 1 building on July 18, 2019, where 70 people were inside the building at the time. Those in the area also suffered from the attack, such as one man who suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation while on his way to work.

Monday, January 27 likewise marks the official end of the trial, with Aoba’s death sentence officially finalized. The court has yet to specify the date on which Aoba will be executed as of this article’s writing. However, considering that the trial has been going on since September 2023, it’s likely that the date will be set sooner rather than later in order to fully put this horrific event to rest.

As mentioned above, Aoba attacked Kyoto Animation’s Studio 1 building on July 18, 2019 by starting a fire with gasoline. Aoba allegedly brought 40 total liters of gasoline in two canisters, using a cart to transport them to the building. Aoba suffered extensive burns all over his body from the fire. Aoba was formally indicted in December 2020.

Initially, the defense’s main argument focused on acquiring either a reduced sentence or an acquittal for Aoba on the basis that he wasn’t in a sound mental state at the time of the attack. One trial was dedicated to hearing arguments on this matter, but the judge ultimately deemed Aoba criminally liable regardless of the circumstances. A documentary featuring Dr. Takahiro Ueda, the doctor responsible for Aoba’s care, aired in Japan four days before the trial began.

Aoba’s guilty verdict and death penalty sentencing was originally handed down in Kyoto District Court on January 25, 2024. Aoba’s defense filed an appeal to the ruling the following day, which has now been officially withdrawn. Kyoto Animation finished the demolition work on its Studio 1 building in April 2020, and began recruiting again in July 2020, just one year after the attacks.

Kyoto is a legendary studio in the anime industry, with several incredible works to their name. This includes The Melancholoy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Clannad, K-On!, Nichijou, Free!, Sound! Euphonium, A Silent Voice, and Violet Evergarden.

