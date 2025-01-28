Oshi no Ko announces special exhibition set to start in February 2025

On January 28, 2025, JCN Newswire informed Sportskeeda Anime about Anime Tokyo Station's Oshi no Ko special exhibition. This exhibition is set to take place between February 8 and May 6, 2025, in Anime Tokyo Station, in Tokyo, Japan, and will show fans the history of the anime series.

Oshi no Ko, created by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, is a manga series adapted into a popular anime. The series uses a novel approach to shine a light on the entertainment industry. The anime aired in April 2023 and followed up with a second season in July 2024. After that, the anime announced its third season.

Oshi no Ko special exhibition set to highlight the anime's history

Akane Kurokawa as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As announced by Anime Tokyo Station, they are set to host a special exhibition for the Oshi no Ko anime from February 8 to May 6, 2025. The special exhibition is set to celebrate the anime's tremendous popularity among both Japanese and foreign audiences.

The exhibits will include key scenes that cover the story so far in the anime. Additionally, fans will find themselves surrounded by life-sized panels of the characters.

Kana Arima as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

There will be several photo spots that allow fans to take pictures in front of special backgrounds. The two featured photo spots are the ones that encapsulate the popular "Kana Arima Bell Pepper Exercise" and "Pieyon’s Boot Dance" scenes.

The exhibition attendees will also get to experience a live performance. This live show will be conducted in the B-Komachi live show area which will simulate the experience of attending a live performance by the new B-Komachi idol group as seen in the anime.

Mem-Cho as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Lastly, the special exhibition will also feature a reproduction of Mem-Cho's room from her official YouTube channel. As unveiled by Anime Tokyo Station, Mem-Cho is set to react to the attendees when they visit her room.

The Oshi no Ko special exhibition has a free permit and is set to take place at Anime Tokyo Station. The venue is located at Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo), which is about four minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station. The exhibition will take place between 11 AM to 7 PM and will be closed on Mondays. The only exception is if a holiday falls on the day. In such a situation, the venue will be open on Monday but closed the following day.

