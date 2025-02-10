Bye, Bye, Earth season 2 confirms April 2025 release date and theme songs with new PV

On Monday, February 10, 2025, the official website of the Bye, Bye, Earth anime announced that Bye, Bye, Earth Season 2 will premiere in April 2025. This announcement was made with a new key visual and promotional video. In addition, the anime unveiled the details for its opening and ending theme songs.

Bye Bye, Earth, written by Tow Ubukata and illustrated by Yoshitaka Amano, is a Japanese novel series first published in 2000. This series later received a new version illustrated by Hyung-Tae Kim between 2007 and 2008. Later, the novels received a manga adaptation illustrated by Ryuu Asahi in Shonen Gahosha's Young King OURs magazine between 2020 and 2022.

Bye, Bye, Earth Season 2 unveils new key visual and PV

Expand Tweet

Trending

On Monday, February 10, 2025, the official website of the Bye, Bye, Earth anime unveiled the April 2025 premiere for Bye, Bye, Earth Season 2. The anime will start streaming and broadcasting on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 11:30 PM on WOWOW and on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 12:30 AM on BS NTV.

This announcement was unveiled with a key visual and promotional video. The anime's new key visual features Belle Lablac and Adonis Question clashing their swords.

Expand Tweet

As for the promotional video, it majorly features Belle Leblac spending time with Benedictine and others. Amidst this, the protagonist is set to face off against Adonis Question in a decisive battle. The other recurring characters like Guinness and Kitty the All are also set to play significant roles in the upcoming anime season.

In addition, the promotional video also unveiled and previewed the opening and ending theme songs for Bye, Bye, Earth Season 2. The opening theme song will be called "Aufheben" performed by Who-ya Extended and the ending theme song will be called "Moonwork" performed by ASCA.

What is Bye, Bye, Earth anime about?

Belle Leblac as seen in Bye, Bye, Earth season 2 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Bye, Bye, Earth follows the story of Belle Leblac, the only person without any animal features in a society filled with people possessing animal characteristics. Upon being curious about her origins, Belle heads to Schubertland. There, King Rawhide awarded her the status of Nomad. Soon after, she started journeying with Sian Lablac, the legendary swordsman.

Unfortunately for Belle, despite her training, she is unable to hurt others using her sword Runding. Hence, her only option is to break her opponent's sword, an idea heavily looked down on. Nevertheless, Belle stays resolute hoping to find her rightful place in the world.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback