A Star Brighter than the Sun anime announced for 2025

On Monday, February 10, 2025, a new website and X (formerly Twitter) account were opened to announce the production of A Star Brighter than the Sun anime. According to the announcement, the romance television anime is set to premiere in 2025.

Tomohashi or A Star Brighter than the Sun anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous childhood-romance manga series written and illustrated by Kazune Kawahara.

Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret magazine has been serializing the manga since June 2021, collecting its individual chapters into 10 tankobon volumes thus far. VIZ Media has the license to serialize the manga in English.

A Star Brighter than the Sun anime is officially green-lit for 2025

As mentioned, the official staff opened a new site and X handle on Monday, February 10, 2025, to confirm the production and the 2025 release window for A Star Brighter than the Sun anime, based on Kazune Kawahara's romance manga series. The details concerning the anime's exact release date, cast, staff, and production studio, are yet to be shared.

To commemorate the anime adaptation, a comment and an illustration have arrived from the original author, Kazune Kawahara. The illustration features the childhood and the grown-up versions of the series' main duo, Sae and Koki. Additionally, the illustration features the small avatars of Sae and Koki's friends.

Kazune Kawahara's comments in Japanese, when translated into English, read as follows:

"Everyone involved in the anime is making it with love and care, and respect for the original work, so I hope you'll definitely watch it when it starts. There are lines and expressions that have been added to the original work, even if it's just something I know, so it's great, so please look fotward to it."

The author adds:

"It's the first time my drawings have been made into an anime, and I draw them without really understanding them myself, so I thought it would be difficult, but they made it really cute." - The official website of the A Star Brighter than the Sun anime.

The plot of the A Star Brighter than the Sun anime

Sae and Koki, as seen in the eighth volume cover (Image via Kazune Kawahara/Shueisha)

While the staff has yet to share an official synopsis, A Star Brighter than the Sun anime will likely follow the original narrative from Kazune Kawahara's manga. The story centers around Sae and Koki, who have been friends since childhood. Iwata Sae is slightly taller and stronger than the girls around her age.

One day, she realizes that she has feelings for Koki, whom she once helped when she was in elementary school. Meanwhile, Koki, who was a weak boy in the past, has become taller and popular. Incidentally, Sae finds out that she's not the only one who loves Koki. As such, the anime will explore Sae and Koki's unique chemistry.

