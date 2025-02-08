The Too-Perfect Saint anime casts voice of Bleach's Renji Abarai and more

Saturday, October 8, 2025 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television The Too-Perfect Saint anime series begin streaming a new promotional video. The latest trailer is specifically a character video, and both reveals and focuses on the new cast members, as well as previously announced cast.

More specifically, The Too-Perfect Saint anime announced six new cast members, the most notable among them being Kentaro Ito who voiced Bleach’s Renji Abarai. It’s likely that this latest cast announcement will be the anime’s final major one prior to its release, which is currently slated for an April 2025 window.

The Too-Perfect Saint anime announces star-studded new cast lineup

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned above, The Too-Perfect Saint anime announced six new cast members on Saturday. This includes Shu Uchida as Grace Martilas, the saint of the Bolmeln Kingdom, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Fernando Ziltonia, Julius’ older brother, Miki Ito as Hildegarde Adenauer, Phiia and Mia’s aunt and the previous saint of Ziltonia, Kentaro Ito as Georg Adenauer, Philia and Mia’s father, Sayaka Ohara as Cornelia Adenauer, Philia and Mia’s mother, and Yuya Murakami as Pierre, Mia’s guard knight and a knight of Ziltonia.

Each of these six has prior credits in the anime industry, with the most notable being Kentaro Ito’s aforementioned role as Renji Abarai in Bleach. Uchida’s most recognizable role is likely as Love Live!’s Mia Taylor, while Okitsu’s is Blue Lock’s Zantetsu Tsurugi. Miki Ito’s is likely as Dragon Ball’s Android 18, while Sayako Ohara’s is as Fairy Tail’s Erza Scarlet, and Yuya Murakami’s is as Cardfight!! Vanguard’s Philippe Neve.

These six will join previously announced starring cast members for The Too-Perfect Saint anime, Yui Ishikawa as Philia, Kaede Hondo as Mia Adenauer, Takuya Sato as Oswald Parnacorta, Kohei Amasaki as Julius Ziltonia, Shinnosuke Tachibana as Reichert Parnacorta, Sora Tokui as Riina, Ken Narita as Leonard, and Kanna Nakamura as Himari. The anime series is set to premiere sometime in April 2025 on TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, and BS Asahi.

Expand Tweet

Shuu Watanabe is directing the series at TROYCA studios, with Keiichiro Ochi overseeing the series scripts and Shuhei Yamamoto designing the characters. Ochi is also writing the scripts alongside Takayo Ikami and Sayaka Harada, with Takaaki Nakahashi composing the music. As of this article’s writing, the anime has yet to reveal any opening or ending theme song information.

The series will serve as the television anime adaptation of author Koki Fuyutsuki and illustrator Masami’s original light novels of the same name. The story began as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro by Fuyutsuki in July 2020, which ended in January 2022. The light novels began in April 2021, and are still ongoing today. A manga adaptation by illustrator Mago Ayakita began in November 2021 and is also still ongoing today.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback