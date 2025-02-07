Kyoto Animation's City anime announces July 2025 premiere and more with new visual

On Friday, February 7, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for City anime unveiled a new key visual and announced the show's July 2025 debut. In addition, the details concerning the anime's additional cast members are revealed.

Fully titled City the Animation, the City anime is Kyoto Animation's first anime series in six years after the arson incident. The series is based on the Nichijo manga creator, Keiichi Arawi's eponymous gag comedy manga series.

Kodansha's Morning Magazine serialized the manga from September 2016 to February 2021, collecting the individual chapters into 13 tankobon volumes.

Kyoto Animation's City anime's new visual confirms the July 2025 release window

According to the latest announcement from the official staff, Kyoto Animation's City anime is set to begin its television broadcast in July 2025, i.e., in Summer 2025. However, an exact release date and the show's complete broadcast information are yet to be revealed.

Along with this update, the official staff has unveiled a new key visual. The illustration depicts a few memorable manga panels in different color palettes, forming the word, "City," while the "Animation" part is written on the left side. The visual also confirms the anime's July 2025 premiere.

Additional cast members are also announced. Yoshihisa Kawahara joins the voice cast as Tsurubishi Makabe, the owner and the head chef of Makabe's Western Bistro. Miyu Irino, known for voicing Todomatsu in Mr. Osomatsu, stars as Tatewaku Makabe, the son of Tsurubishi.

Ayaka Nanase lends her voice to Matsuri Makabe, Tatewaku's younger sister. The other cast members are Azusa Tadokoro as Eri Amakazari aka Ecchan (Matsuri's friend) and Yu Wakui as Riko Izumi.

Comments from the respective voice actors have arrived on the anime's official site and X account, where they have shared their thoughts regarding the characters. The previously announced cast members for the City anime are: Mikako Komatsu as Midori Nagumo, Aki Toyosaki as Niikura, and Yui Ishikawa as Wako Izumi.

Staff and the plot of the City anime

Taichi Ishidate directs the gag comedy anime at Kyoto Animation, with Tamami Tokuyama as the character designer and the chief animation director. Yota Tsuruoka is enlisted as the sound director, while Kana Miyata is the color designer. Other staff members include Shiori Yamazaki as the art director and Kouki Ueda as the photography director.

Based on Keiichi Arawi's gag manga series, the City anime explores the ordinary city lives of three unusual college students, Midori Nagumo, Niikura, and Wako Izumi, and the other characters surrounding them. The girls' comedy anime will be tinged with humor and slice-of-life elements.

