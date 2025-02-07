The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses anime announces 2025 premiere, main cast, and staff with PV and visuals

On Friday, February 7, 2025, the official staff opened a new website to announce the production of The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses anime. The website unveiled a promotional video and two teaser visuals to confirm the anime's 2025 debut. In addition, the details concerning the series' main cast and staff have been revealed.

The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses anime (Kizetsu Yusha to Ansatsu Hime) is based on the eponymous manga series, written by Norishiro-chan and illustrated by Yukiji Setsuda. Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion has been serializing the manga since October 2022, with nine volumes published thus far.

The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses anime's teaser trailer confirm 2025 release

Trending

The official website and X account for the series shared a teaser promotional video on Friday, February 7, 2025, to announce that The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses anime will be released in 2025. An exact release date is yet to be revealed. The teaser PV features the main hero, Toto, and his friends, Ciel, Anemone, and Gore, and showcases their exploits in a fantastical land.

The short clip comically depicts Toto fainting after seeing his friends' bold moves. In addition, the teaser trailer showcases Toto's might as he defeats a dragon. Undoubtedly, the PV captures the anime's charm, highlighting Toto's bond with his friends.

Expand Tweet

Along with the video, the official staff unveiled two teaser visuals for The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses anime. In the first teaser visual, Toto is seen with his friends on a grassy meadow.

Ciel, Anemone, and Gore smile at Toto while hiding their murderous intent. The second visual captures the tougher expressions of Gore, Anemone, and Ciel, with Toto at the center.

Cast, staff, and the plot of The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses anime

Expand Tweet

According to the latest announcement, Shunsuke Takeuchi stars as the protagonist, Toto, while Iori Saeki voices Ciel, Toto's friend. The other cast members are Hitomi Ueda as Anemone and Haruka Shiraishi as Gore. The character profiles for Toto, Ciel, Anemone, and Gore are also revealed.

Noriaki Akitaya directs the fantasy anime at Studio CONNECT, with Michiko Yokote handling the series scripts. Takao Sano is enlisted as the character designer, while Shun Narita is the music composer. More staff members will be announced in the future.

Gore, as seen in the PV (Image via Studio CONNECT)

Based on author Norishiro-chan and Yukiji Setsuda's manga, the narrative for The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses anime follows Toto, a strong yet shy hero who struggles to form a party. One day, three gorgeous women, Ciel, Gore, and Anemone, approach the Hero to form a party. However, their secret goal is to kill Toto.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback