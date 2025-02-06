Mononoke the Movie: The Ashes of Rage reveals new trailer, additional cast, and main visual ahead of March 2025 premiere

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Mononoke the Movie: The Ashes of Rage, the second movie of the trilogy project, unveiled the film's main trailer, a new visual, and the additional cast members. The movie is set to hit the screens in Japan on March 14, 2025.

Mononoke the Movie: The Ashes of Rage was announced following the premiere of the trilogy's first film, Karakasa (Paper Umbrella), on July 26, 2025. The movie trilogy is a sequel to the Mononoke series from 2007, which itself is a spin-off to the Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales anime. The upcoming movie will continue the story of the Medicine Seller.

Mononoke the Movie: The Ashes of Rage's trailer showcases the Medicine Seller and the women in Ooku

The official website and X account for the trilogy movie shared the second trailer for Mononoke the Movie: The Ashes of Rage (Chapter 2) on Thursday, February 6, 2025, ahead of the film's theatre premiere on March 14, 2025. The second movie's new promotional video begins with the Medicine Seller ominously saying, " The flames that form a Swarm - The Ashes of Rage."

The short clip then transitions to the Ooku, the women's quarters in Edo Castle, where women try to break free from the restrictions and embrace their own beliefs. The also trailer features the mysterious Ayakashi, born from people's emotions. The trailer perfectly captures the movie's surrealist vibe, with the ending theme, Hana Musou by AiNA THE END, playing in the background.

Besides the PV, the official staff has unveiled the main visual for Mononoke the Movie: The Ashes of Rage. The illustration dynamically depicts the medicine seller as he confronts the Mononoke. Interestingly, the visual has flames and eyes drawn around the Medicine Seller, which appear similar to the ashes of rage in the movie. The visual also has a tagline in Japanese, which reads "If you don't kill it, it won't stop," in English.

Moreover, five additional cast members are announced for Mononoke the Movie: The Ashes of Rage. Yukana joins the voice cast as Sayo, a low-ranked maid, and Fuki's former colleague. Naoki Kusumi voces Katsunuma, a senior councilor, who is also Matsu's father. Yoshiko Sakakibara stars as Suikoin, Tenshi's mother. Other cast members are Atsumi Tanezaki as Sachiko and Ryo Horikawwa as Fujimaki.

The film stars Hiroshi Kamiya as the Medicine Seller, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Asa, Kenyuu Horiuchi as Roju Otomo, Haruka Tomatsu as Botan Otomo, Daisuke Hosomi as Sakashita, Cho as Ryoji Tokita, Yoko Hikasa as Fuki Tokita, and Yuki Kaji as Saburomaru Tokita.

The Medicine Seller, as seen in the latest trailer

Kenji Nakamura directs the anime movie at Twin Engine's EOTA, with Kitsuneko Nagata providing the original character designs. Yuichi Takahashi is handling the character designs for animation as the chief animation director. Kunio Tsujita is the color designer, while Taku Iwasaki is the music composer.

Mononoke the Movie: The Ashes of Rage shall continue the Medicine Seller's exploits in Ooku, where he will encounter more Ayakashi. The second film of the trilogy will showcase more intriguing scenarios, and introduce perplexing characters.

