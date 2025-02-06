Reborn as a Space Mercenary anime announced for production

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, Kadokawa announced the production of Reborn as a Space Mercenary anime, based on author Ryuto and illustrator Tetsuhiro Nabeshima's eponymous science fiction Japanese light novel series. However, no further details concerning the anime, like the release date, studio, cast, and staff, were revealed.

Fully titled Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship light novel series began its online serialization on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website. Later in July 2019, Kadokawa's Fujimi Shobo acquired the license to publish the series under the Kadokawa Books imprint. The novels also have a manga version with Shinichi Matsui's art.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Kadokawa Books (@Kadokawabooks) announced the production of Reborn as a Space Mercenary anime via a tweet on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The announcement has also been made on the official website of Kadokawa Books.

However, the official staff hasn't mentioned a release date, and the details concerning the production studio, main cast, or staff, with fans yet. More information about the science fiction anime will be revealed in the future.

Notably, the series serves as an adaptation of the original light novel series written by Ryuto (author) and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima (illustrator), not the manga version by Shinichi Matsui. The illustrator confirmed this on their official X account with a celebratory visual. The visual features Hiro, Mimi, Elma, and May, the main characters from the series.

Regarding Reborn as a Space Mercenary anime adaptation, Shinichi Matsui has also said that they look forward to the series as a viewer with the fans. In addition, the illustrator hoped fans would continue to enjoy the series' manga version. Besides Shinichi Matsui, the original author, Ryuto, has tweeted to express their jubilation.

About the anime

Elma, as seen in the light novel (Image via Kadokawa)

While the official synopsis for the anime hasn't been disclosed yet, Reborn as a Space Mercenary anime will likely follow the original light novel's narrative. The story centers on Sato Takahiro, an ordinary office worker, who is extremely skilled at Space FPS games.

One day, he suddenly wakes up in a world that resembles the game he is fond of. It's a new world, where Takahiro begins his journey as "Hiro," a mercenary. As such, the anime will showcase Hiro's galactic adventures in space, where he engages in space battles, rescues girls, and gets into all sorts of trouble. Yet, most importantly, the space anime will explore Hiro living his life to the fullest.

