Colombian singer J Balvin joins multiple Solo Leveling season 2 dubs for "important role"

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 saw Crunchyroll announce Grammy-nominated Colombian singer J Balvin as joining multiple dub casts for Solo Leveling season 2. While his role will be the same across the multiple dub casts he’s joining, Crunchyroll has only confirmed that he’ll play an “important role” and not reveal the specific character.
The singer will specifically be joining the English and Spanish dub casts for the second season, which is formally and fully titled Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-. As of this article’s writing, both the English and Spanish dubs are well underway, and multiple episodes have already been released. However, the English dub is one week ahead of the Spanish version and the others while also being two weeks behind the original Japanese version.
Solo Leveling season 2 makes unconventional casting choice for an “important role”
While this Solo Leveling season 2 casting choice is notable in and of itself for the unique infusion of star power J Balvin brings to the series, there are other notable aspects. The most apparent of these is the fact that Balvin will be joining the Spanish and English dub casts, a rare occurrence within the anime industry. It is also notable that Crunchyroll only describes his role as “important” rather than revealing the character he’ll play.
However, fans can expect Balvin’s role in the series to become apparent sometime within the next few weeks, given this announcement. It’s unlikely that Crunchyroll would reveal such ambiguous news a significant amount of time before Balvin’s role in the series would be made apparent. The role will notably be Balvin’s first in the anime industry, with no prior credits to his name as of this article’s writing. The full English cast for Solo Leveling season 2 includes:
- Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo
- Rebecca Wang as Sung Jinah
- Daman Mills as Barca
- Emi Lo as Han Song-Yi
- Patrick Seitz as Kim Chul
- Trina Nishimura as Park Heejin
- Geoff Bisente as Go Myunghwan
- SungWon Cho as Woo Jinchul
- Matthew David Rudd as Hwang Dongsoo
- Ian Sinclair as Choi Jong-In
- Kent Williams as Go Gunhee
- Christopher R. Sabat as Baek Yoonho
- Cory Yee as Ahn Sangmin
- Anthony Bowling as Hyun Kichul
- Sally Vahle as Teacher
- Monica Flatley and Kirsty Johnson as Students
- Bryson Baugus, Aiden Call, Ethan Gallardo, Brandon Acosta as B-Rank Members
- Drew Breedlove as C-Rank Member
- Aiden Call as Ice Elf
Caitlin Glass is directing the English dub, and Samantha Herek is producing it. Jessica Sluys is adapting the script, with Gino Palencia as the mixer and Jamal Roberson as the engineer. The second season debuted in Japan on Saturday, January 4, with Crunchyroll beginning to stream the English dub two weeks later on Saturday, January 18.
