Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 is set to be released on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 12 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA and Japanese channels like Tokyo MX. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw a brief interaction between Sung Jinwoo and Cha Haein as the latter was a little suspicious about the former's identity. The next day, Jinwoo volunteered to become the luggage carrier for a guild's party that was entering a dungeon. Unfortunately, the party encountered High Orcs inside the dungeon and failed to exit the dungeon.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 release date, time, and countdown

Sung Jinwoo and Iron as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 will be released on February 9, 2025, at 12 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release dates and timing will vary based on different regions of the world.

Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday February 8, 2025 07:00 am Eastern Time Saturday February 8, 2025 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday February 8, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday February 8, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday February 8, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday February 8, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday February 9, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Time Sunday February 9, 2025 01:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6?

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 will air nationally on Japanese Television. The episode will also air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. Moreover, just like most series from the Winter 2025 Anime Season, the episode will also air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA, U-Next, and other related ones.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 will be available for international fans on Crunchyroll. The episode will air 2:30 minutes after it airs in Japan, with English subtitles. The streaming options (in English) include Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 recap

Cha Haein as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5, titled This is What We Are Trained To Do, commenced where it left off in the previous episode as Cha Haein caught the protagonist before he could enter the Boss' room. Cha Haein then asked Jinwoo's reason for being here but the conversation was quickly wrapped. As Jinwoo was returning, Cha Haein stopped him in a rush.

Just like Baruka, Cha Haein noticed something different in the protagonist. After smelling the protagonist, Cha Haein told him to leave. As the day ended, everyone from the mining team was awarded their compensation for the day. As the leader awarded Jinwoo his compensation, he also asked the protagonist to accompany them the next day for a higher salary.

As expected, Jinwoo came the next day and got nostalgic because the mining team was welcoming, just like the protagonist's previous team when he was an E-ranked Hunter. Everyone quickly wrapped up their work and enjoyed a break, during which an A-rank Hunter, Son Kinhoon, requested the mining team for a member who could carry their luggage in their next raid.

High Orcs as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As the mining team didn't have any high-level Hunters, no one volunteered. As the A-ranked Hunter was about to leave, Jinwoo volunteered and amazed everyone. After a brief introduction, Jinwoo accompanied Kinhoon and his party to the dungeon. A few minutes after entering the dungeon, Kinhoon's party encountered dungeon jackals, which they easily took care of.

However, these jackals were wearing collars, meaning that someone might be taming them. Without any detail, the tamers appeared, which were High Orcs. Unfortunately, Kinhoon's party had no time for coordination and everyone jumped into battle. As expected, they were overpowered by the High Orcs, with some even coming to the brink of death.

Fortunately, Jinwoo used his 'stealth' skill to weaken the monsters so that Kinhoon's party could easily defeat them. Even though one of Kinhoon's party members noticed Jinwoo's actions, she ignored him. Kinhoon announced a retrieval for now but the gate was blocked by Kargalgan, who ordered the party to come to see him.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6: What to expect? (speculative)

Kargalgan as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 is titled Don't Look Down on My Guys. As given by the climax of the previous episode, the next episode might see more insight into the introduction of Kargalgan and why he is called the Boss of this dungeon.

Moreover, the words in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6's title might be Jinwoo's answer to Kargalgan, who might have invited humans to his place just to look down on them. After Metus and Vulcan, will Kargalgan become the next victim of Sung Jinwoo?

