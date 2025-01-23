Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You anime reveals English dub release date and more

Wednesday, January 22, 2025, saw Crunchyroll announce the official release date of the Anyway, I’m Falling in Love With You anime’s English dub of Thursday, January 23. While the exact airtime of the dub has yet to be shared as of this article’s writing, fans can expect the English dub to begin streaming by Thursday’s end.

Crunchyroll also announced the cast for the Anyway, I’m Falling in Love With You anime’s English dub, as well as the key staff being brought in to produce the dubbed version. The English dubbed version of the series is set to be two episodes behind the original Japanese version, with the latter’s third episode also set to begin streaming on Thursday.

Anyway, I’m Falling in Love With You anime’s English dub confirms cast and staff ahead of premiere

Helena Walstrom is set to direct the English dub for the Anyway, I’m Falling in Love With You anime series, with Samantha Herek producing. Audrey Drake Rigg is handling the script adaptation, with Gino Palencia as the mixer, and Jose Sandoval as the engineer. This is the full staff for the English dub of the series specifically. The currently announced English cast for the series includes:

Maganda Marie as Mizuho

Mauricio Ortiz-Segura as Kizuki

Wyatt Baker as Shin

Tom Laflin as Shugo

Belsheber Rusape Jr. as Airu

Ethan Connor Condon (Ethan C.) as Saito

Vanessa Benoit as Chika

Kelly Greenshield as Fujita

Veronica Laux as Suzuki

Tyson Rinehart as Tsuyoshi

As mentioned above, the English dub will be delayed by two episodes relative to the original Japanese version. This is typical of Crunchyroll’s dubbed series, with only a select few receiving same-day English dubs. This honor is typically reserved for the platform’s biggest series of each season, with Winter 2025’s notable recipients being Dr. Stone season 4 and MAPPA’s original Zenshu television anime series.

The Anyway, I’m Falling in Love With You anime premiered in Japan on January 9, following an advance screening on November 17 in Tokyo, Japan. Crunchyroll streams the series as it airs weekly in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Junichi Yamamoto is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics studios. Yu Murai and Nagisa Nario are supervising and writing the series scripts, with Io Shiba designing the characters. Katsuzo Hirata and Suzuna Okuyama are the sub-character designers, with Keiji Inai composing the anime’s music.

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of mangaka Haruka Mitsui’s original series of the same name. The manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Nakayoshi magazine in November 2020, where it is still ongoing today. The manga currently has 10 compilation volumes released in Japan, eight of which are available in English in either digital or print format.

