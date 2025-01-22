Attack on Titan: The Last Attack anime film confirms English dub screenings with new trailer

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 saw Crunchyroll begin streaming an English-dubbed trailer for the Attack on Titan: The Last Attack anime film ahead of its international release. While the trailer doesn’t show any new scenes from the English-subtitled trailer, it does offer a preview of the English cast and their performances in the film.

Likewise, the trailer also confirms a returning cast for the Attack on Titan: The Last Attack anime film’s English dub. However, the English dub will only be available in select regions. As of this article’s writing, those regions currently announced as screening the dub in theaters are the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack anime film to screen with English dub in select regions only

As mentioned above, the Attack on Titan: The Last Attack anime film’s English dub will only screen in a select few regions. However, the English-subtitled version of the film will screen in every region currently announced with a release date. Each region where the film is being released will only see it screen in theaters for a single day. This also applies to those countries screening the English dub.

The English dub release dates are on February 6 in Australia and New Zealand, February 10 in the United States of America and Canada, and February 26 in the United Kingdom. Other international release dates include February 12 in Finland, February 13 in Spain, February 20 in Denmark and the Netherlands, February 21 in Norway and Sweden, February 25 in Germany, February 26 in Ireland, March 1 in France, and March 3 in Italy.

The Attack on Titan: The Last Attack anime film originally opened in Japanese theaters on November 8, 2024 for a three-week limited run. The film sold 175 thousand tickets, and earned 249,435,720 yen (about US$1.59 million) in its first three days in theaters. The film serves as a compilation of the final two installments of the television anime series, running for 145 minutes as a “brushed-up” version of the two parts. The film screens with 5.1ch surround sound, and sees Linked Horizon’s previous theme song from the two parts returns for the film.

The two parts each originally aired in March 2023 and November 2023 respectively, and later streamed in Japan in a single-episode format. The two parts essentially function as episodes 88-94 of the television anime series. Toonami aired the English-dubbed version of the second part in January 2024.

The television anime series adapts mangaka Hajime Isayama’s original manga series of the same name. Isayama’s manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in September 2009, ending in April 2021. The series ended with 139 chapters, which are collected into 34 compilation volumes, all of which are officially translated into and available in English.

