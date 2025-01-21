Honey Lemon Soda anime's English dub reveals January 2025 release date and more 

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 saw Crunchyroll officially announce that the English dub of the Honey Lemon Soda anime will begin streaming on the platform on Wednesday, January 22. Crunchyroll also confirmed the full cast of the anime’s English dub, and the additional staff needed to produce the dub specifically.

The English dub will release weekly on Wednesdays, but will be two episodes behind the Japanese version of the Honey Lemon Soda anime due to its delayed start. As of this article’s writing, Crunchyroll has not specified the exact time at which the anime’s English dub will be made available on the platform.

Honey Lemon Soda anime’s English dub to be streamed on Crunchyroll with two-week delay from Japanese dub

The Honey Lemon Soda anime’s English dub will be directed by Shawn Gann, with Susie Nixon producing. Matthew Greenbaum is adapting the English script for the series, while Neal Malley is the mixer, and August Cline is the Engineer. The full English cast for the series includes:

Monica Flatley as Uka

Chris Hackney as Kai

Celeste Perez as Ayumi

Kieran Regan as Satoru

Landon McDonald as Tomoya

Katie Wetch as Remi

Conner Allison as Tonbo

Adrian Godinez as Abe

Anthony Bowling as Mizoguchi

Kristin Payne as Uka's Mom

David Matranga as Uka's Dad

Kayla Temshiv as Remi's Female Friend

Ethan Condon and Mauricio Ortiz-Segura as Remi's Male Friends

Caitlin Martelle as Yuru

Robin Clayton as Marin

Amanda Huerta as Asumi

Brandon Acosta as Miru

Francine Gonzalez as Mizuki

As mentioned above, the series’ English dub will be two weeks behind the original Japanese audio version’s release schedule. In other words, episode 3 of the Japanese dub will begin streaming on Crunchyroll the same day that episode 1 of the English dub does. This is typical of most Crunchyroll English dubs, with a select few receiving simultaneous English or other language dubs.

The series debuted in Japan on January 8 on Fuji TV’s Ultra programming block, before airing on several other television channels and streaming platforms. Hiroshi Nishikiori is directing the Honey Lemon Soda anime at J.C. Staff, ith Akiko Waba in charge of series composition. Aimmi Tanaka is designing the characters, while Akira Kosemura is composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is producing and planning the series.

The series serves as a television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Mayu Murata’s original manga series of the same name. The manga began serialization in December 2015 in Shueisha’s Ribon magazine, and is still ongoing today. The manga has thus far been collected into 27 compilation volumes, nine of which are available in English. In addition to the anime, a live-action film adaptation was also produced, premiering in Japan on July 9, 2021.

