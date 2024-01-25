Sasaki and Peeps English dub announces release date and more

Thursday, January 25, 2024 saw Crunchyroll announce the release date, cast and staff for their English dubbed production of the Sasaki and Peeps television anime series.

Tyson Rinehart and Erin Nicole Lundquist are set to star as the titular duo in the dubbed version, with a host of other voice actors contributing in either named or unnamed roles.

The English-dubbed version is set to premiere on Friday, January 26, 2024, with the release time for the dub version not specified yet. It means that the Sasaki and Peeps English dub will maintain a two-episode gap with the original Japanese-language anime, which is typical of Crunchyroll’s English-dubbed productions.

The Sasaki and Peeps anime serves as the television anime adaptation of writer Buncololi and illustrator Kantoku’s original light novel series of the same name. The anime first premiered on Friday, January 5, in Japan on the AT-X channel with a one-hour special.

It's presumed that the dub’s premiere will also be a one-hour special to match.

Sasaki and Peeps English dub cast is one of the most expansive of the Winter 2024 season so far

As mentioned above, Tyson Rinehart and Erin Nicole Lundquist will star as the titular characters Sasaki and Peeps in the coming English dub production of the anime series.

Joining them in named roles are Taylor Murphy as Neighbor, Julie Cleburn as Hoshizaki, Ethan Gallardo as Coworker, Eli Farmer as Marc, Ray Hurd as Muller and Davon Olvier as French.

Additional voices include Chris Sanders, Chris Ryna, Chris Sykes, Chris Long, Chris Wehkamp, Chris Rutledge, Christian Thorsen, Chris Guererro, Kristen Lazarchick, Kristin Payne, Kristin Sutton and Krystal LaPorte.

It's presumed that this group of voice actors will lend their talents for background roles and unnamed characters whose presence in the series is relatively insignificant.

Helene Walstron is directing the dub, with Samantha Herek producing. Matthew Greenbaum is credited for the adaptation, with Neal Malley serving as the mixer and Derric Benavides as the engineer.

Core staff for the series includes Mirai Minato directing the anime at SILVER LINK studios, and Saori Nakashiki designing the characters. MADKID performs the anime’s opening theme song “FLY,” while Aguri Onishi performs the ending theme “Aimai Girl” (Ambiguous Girl).

Sasaki and Peeps originally began as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website by Buncololi, with this original format still ongoing today. Kantoku then lended their talents to the light novel adaptation in January 2021, which is still ongoing.

At roughly the same time, a manga adaptation illustrated by Pureji Osho began, and is also still regularly serialized in Kadokawa’s Shonen Ace Plus magazine today.

