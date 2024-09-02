Attack on Titan to announce new project to celebrate 15th anniversary

On September 9, 2024, a new Attack on Titan project will be announced on the manga series' 15th anniversary. The announcement was made through the series' official 15th anniversary X account via a tweet on September 2, 2024.

The manga series was written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. The manga series started its serialization in September 2009 and ended in April 2021, with a total of 141 chapters and 34 volumes. The series also received an English serialization from Kodansha and has all of its volumes officially translated into English.

Attack on Titan's new project to be announced on September 9, 2024

Starting its journey on September 9, 2009, Attack on Titan manga will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its release on September 9, 2024. On this occasion, the series is set to reveal a new project (not specified whether a manga series, light novel, or something else). The author of this project is also yet to be revealed.

The manga series received a spin-off series titled Attack on Titan: Junior High written by Saki Nakagawa. The series has also received various novel series all of which were written by different authors, other than Hajime Isayama.

The series' anime adaptation was announced on December 1, 2012, through the cryptic Attack. The first three seasons were animated by Wit Studio (Spy x Family) and the rest of the series was animated by animation studio MAPPA (Jujutsu Kaisen). The anime series concluded on November 5, 2023.

Reaction from the fandom

Ymir as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As expected, the fandom was all over the moon after this announcement, took advantage of this unspecified new project, and shared their thoughts on what it could be.

While some fans expressed that they the new project to be an alternate ending to the series, some wished for it to be centered around the Great Titan War that happened after Ymir awakened her Founding Titan powers. Lastly, one fan stayed realistic and claimed that the new project could very well be another stage play or anything unrelated to the mainstream story.

"What does that mean? Alternate ending?? Will eren be back??" a fan said

"Imagine a prequel series about the Great Titan War" another one said

"It'll be another stage play, art book or art gallery" another fan said

Final thoughts

As expected, one announcement was enough to awaken the entirety of the series' fandom that stopped talking after the series' climax last year. Although there are chances that this announcement might be unrelated to the mainstream manga/anime, it is fun to imagine whether it could be something that the fandom always wanted, because not everyone was satisfied with the series' ending.

