Spy x Family season 3 confirmed with a key visual

On Sunday, June 9, 2024, during a special live event, Spy x Family season 3 was confirmed. Along with this announcement, the official staff unveiled a visual drawn by the character designer and chief animation director, Kazuaki Shimada, and designed by Yuni Yoshida. The staff didn't reveal a release date for the sequel yet.

Spy x Family season 3 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which ran in Japan from October 2023 to December 2023, for 12 episodes. The anime itself is an adaptation of the original manga series, written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. Crunchyroll streamed the first two seasons on international shores.

Spy x Family season 3 has been green-lit for production

On Sunday, June 9, 2024, a live event for the series, titled Special Event Spy X Family: Anime Extra Mission was held at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo, Japan, where it was announced that the production for the Spy x Family season 3 is in works.

The event featured the anime's cast members, including Takuya Eguchi (Lloyd Forger), Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger), Saori Hayami (Yor Forger), Natsumi Fujiwara (Damian Desmond), and others. From live dubbing to recitation plays, the event offered plenty of content to the audiences.

Along with season 3's announcement, the official staff unveiled a "special key visual" for the Spy x Family season 3, depicting Anya Forger and Bond falling asleep after playing around, with Yor Forger watching over them through a half-opened door.

Key visual for Spy x Family season 3 (Image via WIT Studio and Cloverworks)

Various items are scattered around the room, hinting at the story for the upcoming season. Kazuki Shimada, the character designer & the chief animation director for the spy-themed anime has drawn the visual, while the art director, Yuni Yoshida designed it.

Unfortunately, the event didn't reveal a release date or window for season 3. At the same time, there are no details available regarding the main staff.

However, considering the original voice actors were present at the event, fans can expect them to reprise their roles. More details regarding the anime's upcoming sequel will be revealed sooner rather than later.

What to expect in Spy x Family season 3?

Anya Forger, as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio and Cloverworks)

The team behind the anime hasn't provided an official synopsis for the sequel yet. However, considering season 2 ended the adaptation at chapter 59 from Tatsuya Endo's manga series, fans can expect Spy x Family season 3 to pick up the events from chapter 60.

In other words, the anime will likely cover the remaining chapters involving the WISE Arc, and move on to the Friendship Schemes Arc. The latter arc focuses on Yor Forger making an unlikely friend, while Anya tries to strengthen her friendship with Damian Desmond.

Additionally, the upcoming installment may adapt the Red Circus Arc, which runs from 69 to 78. More arcs can be adapted, but it depends on whether the series airs for a single cour or two cours.

