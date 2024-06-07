Leviathan anime adaptation announced for 2025 

On Friday, June 7, 2024, Netflix announced the production of Leviathan anime, based on Scott Westerfeld's eponymous novel series. According to the announcement, Netflix will exclusively stream the series worldwide in 2025. Qubic Pictures and Orange Studios are in charge of the show's production.

Along with this information, Netflix unveiled the names of the primary staff members, including the director and the people in charge of the music. Besides that, Netflix has streamed a special video to give fans brief footage of the anime.

Leviathan anime will be released in 2025 on Netflix

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle for Netflix anime shared a visual on Friday, June 7, 2024, to announce that the Leviathan anime is currently in the works. According to the announcement, the series will be exclusively available on Netflix worldwide in 2025.

However, the streaming platform has yet to reveal an exact release date. Notably, the visual depicts the main characters, the fugitive prince, and a girl, disguised as a boy.

Studio Qubic Pictures and Orange are collaborating on this animation project. Fans may recall the CGI Studio, Orange, for producing popular titles like Beastars and Trigun Stampede, and others. Additionally, Netflix announced the details regarding the anime's primary staff.

A key visual for the anime (Image via Netflix)

Christophe Ferreira is making his directorial debut with the Leviathan anime. He shared a statement on his official X account, revealing his excitement for being part of the franchise.

The director has thanked Netflix and the other staff for giving him the opportunity to work in the series. Aside from Christophe Ferreira, Justin Leach and Taiki Sakurai are enlisted as the series' producers, with Joe Hisaishi providing the original songs.

Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi have also joined the music department of the anime. Unfortunately, no cast for the anime has been announced as of this writing. However, fans can expect more details to be revealed in the future.

About the Leviathan anime

Leviathan anime serves as an adaptation of Scott Westerfeld's original novel series. The novel was published in 2009, as the first work of the trilogy. Following its release, Scott Westerfeld released the remaining two novels, Behemoth and Goliath.

According to Netflix, the story of this historical anime takes place in 1914, on the eve of World War I, when a fugitive prince, discovers a girl dressed in a boy's clothes, riding a bioengineered airship known as the Leviathan.

Interestingly, Netflix streamed a special video, titled Next On Netflix Animation: The Preview for 2024 and Beyond, where fans can catch a glimpse of the brief footage of the titular series at the 47-second.

