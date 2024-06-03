The Great Gatsby and other literary classics get manga adaptations by Kadokawa

On Monday, June 3, 2024, KADOKAWA announced its decision to give the classic novel The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald a manga adaptation under the new KADOKAWA Masterpiece Comics label. The manga series is set to debut in March 2025.

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald is a classic novel published in 1925. The story was set in the Jazz Age on Long Island, near New York City. The novel depicts the story of the narrator Nick Carraway and his interactions with the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and his eccentricities.



On Monday, June 3, 2024, KADOKAWA launched a new series "KADOKAWA Masterpiece Comics," abbreviated as KMC. The series has been launched to comicalize the world's greatest masterpieces chosen by book lovers.

According to the announcement, the publication will be giving American novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby novel a manga adaptation. While the manga artist adapting the novel hasn't been announced, KADOKAWA announced a release window for the same. The Great Gatsby manga will launch in March 2025.

KADOKAWA to launch The Silent Miaow manga (Image via KADOKAWA, Three Rivers Press)

For now, KADOKAWA has announced five works that will soon be published. The label's first manga series will adapt Paul Gallico's The Silent Miaow novel. It will be given a manga adaptation by Katana Sajima. It will debut on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The next manga will be an adaptation of Kunio Yanagita's The Legends of Tono by manga artist Kujiraba. The manga will debut in September 2024. This will be followed by Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist adapted by manga artist Tamaki Nakamura debuting in November 2024.

KADOKAWA Masterpiece Comics (Image via KADOKAWA)

After that, the next manga adaptations will be released in 2025. Yasutaka Tsutsui's Lipstick on an Afterimage by manga artist Hiroaki Terada will debut in January 2025, followed by F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby manga debuting in March 2025. Unfortunately, as mentioned above, the series has yet to announce its manga author.

KADOKAWA has taken the initiative to comicalize famous books around the world and hidden classics into manga series so that the stories can be called "masterpieces" even after 100 years have passed. The comicalization by up-and-coming manga artists should allow the stories to get fresh adaptation focusing on modernity and entertainment in both the design and story.

Fans can hope for KADOKAWA to share more details about their series through their future announcements.

