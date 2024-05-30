Warner Bros. Japan announces Batman Ninja sequel anime film

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, Warner Bros. Japan informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence that they have greenlit the production of the Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League anime film. The upcoming anime movie will be a sequel to the original anime film Batman Ninja.

Batman Ninja is an original 2018 American-Japanese animated superhero film that sees DC Comics' most iconic vigilante travel back in time to the Warring States Period in Japan. The event sees Batman fight DC Super-Villains, including The Joker, who had now become a feudal lord.

WB Japan greenlights Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League anime film

Batman as seen in the anime movie (Image via Warner Bros. Japan)

Following the great reception the previous film received upon its release in 2018, Warner Bros. Japan decided to produce a sequel movie for the same alongside Kamikaze Douga.

Following the great reception the previous film received upon its release in 2018, Warner Bros. Japan decided to produce a sequel movie for the same alongside Kamikaze Douga.

The studio has previously animated the STARWARS: VISIONS The Duel, the opening theme song animation for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime, and others.

Koichi Yamadera is set to voice Batman in the upcoming movie (Image via Warner Bros. Japan)

As for the upcoming movie, it will be directed by Jumpei Mizusaki and Shinji Takagi. They will be joined by Kazuki Nakashima, who will write the story, and Takashi Okazaki, who will design the characters. Even Yugo Kanno will return for the sequel film as he will be working on the music again.

As for the cast members, Warner Bros. Japan has only revealed the voice cast for the movie's protagonist Batman. The character will be voiced by Koichi Yamadera, who has reprised his role from the first film. Yamadera is also known as “the man with the seven-colored voice”.

Batman and his sidekicks as seen in the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Japan)

Other than Ninja Batman, the voice actor has voiced Zohakuten in Demon Slayer, Beerus in Dragon Ball Super, and Kouichi Zenigata in Lupin the IIIrd.

Further news surrounding Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will be announced at Warner Bros. Japan’s Stage Event at Anime Expo 2024. The stage event will be held on July 4, 2024, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. (PST) at the Novo, Los Angeles.

Lastly, Warner Bros. Japan also conveyed that fans need to be on the lookout for more information surrounding Batman on Batman Day (September 21, 2024). Batman Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of September every year.

