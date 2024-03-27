Suicide Squad Isekai producers Warner Bros. Japan announces plans to put out 10+ new anime per year

Suicide Squad Isekai will be the first of many anime adaptations of DC Comics properties, according to what was stated this week by Warner Bros. Discovery president of Asia-Pacific (including Warner Bros. Japan), James Gibbons. While this anime adaptation by CloverWorks is due to come out in July of this year, the people at Warner are eager to maximize the potential of these projects with the anime industry.

There is no clarification of which properties will be adapted after Suicide Squad Isekai, but there is room for excitement among the fans. This is because Warner Bros. Japan has been involved in producing some popular anime series, such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, as well as live-action adaptations of series such as Rurouni Kenshin, Gintama, and Death Note.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Warner Bros. Japan representative confirms that Suicide Squad Isekai will be the first of many anime of DC properties

Expand Tweet

Warner Bros. Discovery, president of Asia-Pacific James Gibbons, has confirmed that this anime adaptation will be the first of at least ten yearly projects involving DC Comics properties with Japanese studios. There is no information regarding which properties will be, although Gibbons also stated that he wants Warner Bros. Japan should be more involved in the project.

As mentioned earlier, Warner Bros. Japan has a long track record with several anime adaptations, including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Mob Psycho 100, so this company has considerable experience in the medium. Furthermore, the company has also been involved in several live-action adaptations of anime, such as Gintama, Rurouni Kenshin, and Death Note, all with varying results.

Also, Gibbons stated that "anime is one of the best ways to reach the 18 to 30-year-old audience, which is incredibly elusive". Considering the mixed reception of the DCEU in the last decade or so and how the readership of the comics has declined in recent years because of poorly received creative decisions, it makes sense that Warner could consider going in this direction with the DC properties.

The premise of the series

Harley Quinn in the anime adaptation (Image via CloverWorks).

The Suicide Squad Isekai anime, at least on paper, follows a very similar premise to the comics and other adaptations, with Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and other prominent villains being captured and recruited by prominent government agent Amanda Waller. She gives them a chance to be freed if they agree to do risky missions for her, thus leading to the creation of the "Squad."

This time around, however, Harley and the other villains are sent to a fantasy-based world where they have to aid a kingdom doomed to wage an upcoming war.

Related articles

Suicide Squad Isekai anime confirms July 2024 release date at Anime Japan 2024

Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime reveals release window and more in new trailer

Who is the Japanese villain in Suicide Squad Isekai? Explored