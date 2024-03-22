Beastars final season announces split cours with teaser visual

On Friday, March 22, 2024, the official website of Beastars anime announced that Beastars final season will be split into two cours, both of which will exclusively stream on Netflix. The first part of the anime is set to be released in 2024. This was announced with a new teaser visual featuring the anime's main characters.

Beastars, written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki, began serialization in September 2016 in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine and ended in October 2020. With that, the series compiled its chapters into 22 manga volumes. In addition, the manga was picked by Orange for an anime adaptation, licensed by Netflix. The anime has released two seasons, with a third season on the way.

Beastars final season set to premiere in 2024

Expand Tweet

On Friday, March 22, 2024, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Beastars anime released a new teaser visual for its final season. With that, Beastars final season announced that it is set to be split into two cours. The first part will be released in 2024, however, the release window for the second part will be revealed later.

The anime will again exclusively stream on Netflix.

Haru as seen in the Beastars anime (Image via Orange)

As for the teaser visual, it features the anime's main characters - Legoshi, Haru, and Louis. It revealed their updated character designs. In addition, Beastars final season visual hints at the three characters' futures as they move forward on their new paths.

The anime also confirmed that the main cast for the series will be returning for the the final season.

Louis as seen in the Beastars anime (Image via Orange)

As for the staff members, Shinichi Matsumi and Nanami Higuchi are set to return for the final season. Shinichi Matsumi is the anime's director, while Nanami Higuchi is the scriptwriter for the series. Orange will again be responsible for the series' animation production.

Lastly, Beastar anime also confirmed that the series will release a new teaser promotional video for Beastars final season at AnimeJapan 2024. The promotional video will debut at Netflix's live-streamed special stage event on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 11:20 AM JST.

What to expect from Beastars final season?

Expand Tweet

The final season of Beastars anime will be adapting the Interspecies Relations Arc and Revenge of the Love Failure Arc from Paru Itagaki manga series. This might be why the anime is set to be split into two cours.

Considering that the previous season ended with Legoshi dropping out of Cherryton Academy after the meat consumption incident, the upcoming anime will focus on Legoshi as he explores the outside world. With that, he will come across new characters and incidents.

Related Links

Top 10 Netflix original animes to look out for

10 anime where the main character is hated by everyone