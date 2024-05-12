Promise of Wizard anime confirms 2025 release with PV and visual

Promise of Wizard anime is set to premiere in January 2025, as confirmed by the anime's staff via a promotional video at a special event on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Additionally, a teaser visual drawn by the anime's character designer and chief animation director, Nozomi Nagamoto, has been unveiled.

Promise of Wizard anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous Japanese online simulation game, developed by Cole. This smartphone video game was released for Android and iOS devices in November 2019 in Japan. Notably, LIDEN FILMS is in charge of the anime adaptation's production.

Promise of Wizard anime debuts in January 2025

On Sunday, May 12, 2024, a cast event for the Promise of Wizard smartphone game was held. In this event, the staff revealed the first promotional video and a teaser visual for the game's anime adaptation.

According to the short clip, Promise of Wizard anime will premiere in January 2025. Notably, the promotional video highlights the main character, Akira Maki, wandering into a world where human beings and wizards co-exist. Moreover, wizards from various countries inhabit this enchanted world.

There's no doubt that the trailer creates anticipation for the anime's release. An exact release date is yet to be revealed. Aside from the visual, the Promise of Wizard- Our Magical Party Wiz You! ~ An Invitation to Walpurgis Night event shared a teaser visual for the anime.

Promise of Wizard anime's teaser visual (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Nozomi Nagamoto, the anime's character designer and chief animation director has drawn this visual. Interestingly, the illustration depicts Arthur, the prince of the Central country in all his grandeur.

He appears to be holding a book, and bearing a solemn expression. Besides him, the visual features a black cat, and confirms the anime's January 2025 premiere.

Cast and staff for the anime

Promise of Wizard anime features a stellar cast and staff, with Yumiri Hanamori starring as the protagonist, Akira Maki. Besides Yumiri-san, the anime features returning voice actors from the smartphone game.

In other words, Takashi Kondo voices Oz, while Yuusuke Nagano plays Riquet's role. Atsuhi Tamaru voices Arthur, while Daichi Kanbara plays Cain. Hiroki Takahashi lends his voice to Mithra, with Chihiro Suzuki as Snow. Takuma Terashima reprises his role as White, while Satoshi Hino plays Bradley's role.

Kent Ito stars as Faust from the Eastern country, while Nobuhiko Okamoto features as Shino. Keisuke Komoto voices Heathcliff, while Noriaki Sugiyama is listed as Nero's voice actor.

Wizards, as seen in the anime's trailer (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Shinnosuke Tachibana also returns to voice Shylock, while Mizuki Nakamura continues to play Murr's role. Kohei Amasaki is also a returning member, voicing Chloe, while Katsuyuki Miura lends a voice to Rustica.

Other voice returning voice actors include Toshiyuki Morikawa as Figaro, Ayumi Murase as Mitile, Yuichi Jose as Lennox, and Shunichi Toki as Rutile.

Naoyuki Tatsuwa handles the directorial duties for Promise of Wizard anime at LIDEN FILMS, with Nanami Higuchi writing and supervising the scripts. As previously mentioned, Nozomi Nagamoto is credited as the character designer and chief animation director.

Shuji Katayama has joined the staff as the music composer for this anime at Pony Canyon Productions, with Ryo Tanaka as the sound director. Akira Hashigami is the color designer, while Minami Kasuga handles background art.

Promise of Wizard anime's plot

Murr, as seen in the anime (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Based on the eponymous smartphone game developed by Cole, Promise of Wizard anime is set in a world where normal people and wizards co-exist. Akira Maki, who was living a mundane life, gets lost in this world on a full moon night.

He discovers that the world is made up of five countries. The wise wizards of these countries fight against a giant moon, called the Great Calamity every year. Interestingly, Akira realizes he has been summoned as a Sage from another world to leave these wizards.

