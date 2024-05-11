JioCinema launches brand new anime hub with Demon Slayer season 4 simulcast

JioCinema informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence on Saturday, May 11, 2024, that they are set to launch an Anime hub in India starting May 12, 2024, headlined by Demon Slayer season 4, the most awaited anime from the Spring 2024 season. This all-new Anime slate will delight the subscribers with several hit titles from varied genres.

According to the reports, the upcoming JioCinema anime hub will give anime fans unlimited access to a plethora of anime, with plans starting at Rs. 29 per month. Aside from Demon Slayer season 4, the esteemed streaming platform will let anime enthusiasts watch diverse anime, such as Spy x Family, Assassination Classroom, and more.

JioCinema anime hub brings Demon Slayer season 4, Spy x Family, Tensura, and other anime to India

JioCinema brings Demon Slayer season 4 and other anime to India (Image via JioCinema/Ufotable)

As mentioned earlier, JioCinema has decided to launch a brand new Anime Hub in India, with the global simulcast of Demon Slayer season 4, on May 12, 2024. Notably, the streaming giant has decided to bolster its content offerings with this new hub, to increase anime exposure in India.

Fans can avail of the JioCinema anime hub services starting at Rs. 29 a month for a single device, and Rs. 89 a month for up to four screens.

Aside from Demon Slayer season 4, this new JioCinema anime hub will offer several global hit anime shows from different genres. From action-packed spy comedy, Spy x Family, to the classroom chaos in Assassination Classroom, the fans can expect a plethora of titles in this new anime hub.

Anya, as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Wit Studio/Cloverworks)

Besides that, the Jio Cinema anime hub will introduce anime fans to a supernatural world in Mob Psycho 100. Anime enthusiasts in India can further enjoy watching the time-traveling drama, Tokyo Revengers in this new hub, as well as the fantasy adventure anime, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-Kun.

Fantasy anime lovers won't have to worry because the upcoming Jio Cinema anime hub will bring That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensura) to the platform. More titles, such as The Junji Ito Maniac, Classroom of the Elite, and others will be added to the library.

Rimuru, as seen in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via 8Bit)

Even though Demon Slayer season 4 has been marked as a flagship title for the launch, anime lovers in India can expect many niche anime in the Jio Cinema's anime hub.

The platform will house a curated section of hidden gems to grow the Otaku culture in India. From the Bofuri anime to the dark comedy, My Next Life as a Villainess to Goblin Slayer to In/Spectre, various niche anime titles will also be added.

Maple and Sally, as seen in Bofuri anime (Image via Silver Link)

Since JioCinema's Premium service has enabled the audience across India to diverse content in high quality, the latest anime hub aims to offer a similar experience to every anime fan. The streaming giant wants to create a space where anime fans across India can enjoy hundreds of anime in high quality.

