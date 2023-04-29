Will there be Bofuri season 3? Renewal status explored

Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense season 2 has finally come to an end with its final two episodes airing after a month-long hiatus. Fans are already clamoring for the release date of the next season after the final episode dropped a major tease by introducing new characters.

Published as a light novel series with illustrations by Koin, Bofuri is based on the novel series of the same name by Yuumikan. Now that the second season of the anime adaptation has come to a close, let us look at the renewal status of season 3.

Will Bofuri return soon with season 3?

The final episode of Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense aired on April 19, 2023, bringing the second season to a close. Following the conclusion, the creators of the show and the production house Silver Link have not rolled out any official confirmation regarding the renewal of the series for a third season. It's unlikely that we'll hear anything about a third season very soon.

That being said, Bofuri will definitely return with a third season. The final episode of season 2 revealed four new characters and a new key visual has also been unveiled showcasing their design. Following the airing of the final episode, both Koin, the illustrator of the original light novel series, and Jirō Oimoto, who draws the manga adaptation, created celebratory visuals to commemorate the series' success.

The original light novel series by Yuumikan is still ongoing, and as of April 2023, it consists of a total of 15 volumes. The second season of the anime adaptation covers up to Volume 10, as reported by several fans online. Content-wise, there is still plenty left to be adapted, in addition to the upcoming volumes in the future. As a result, it appears that the series will need to return if it is to faithfully adapt the source material.

Directed by Shin Oonuma with screenplay by Fumihiko Shimo, the series boasts a plethora of veteran voice actors in the cast who have previously worked in anime shows such as Spy × Family, Demon Slayer, and more. Here are some of the main characters of the series along with their respective voice actors,

Maple: Kaede Hondo

Sally: Ruriko Noguchi

Kasumi: Saori Hayami

Kanade: Satomi Arai

Kuromu: Noriaki Sugiyama

Iz: Satomi Satō

The first season of Bofuri is currently available for streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Here's how the series is described on the latter's official website:

"The best offense is a great defense, and for VRMMO gamer Kaede Honjo, her defense is the best. Under her alias Maple, she and her guild journey through NewWorld Online gaining friends and foes through new battle-filled quests. All those skill points, new defensive techniques, and no pain—Maple can’t be stopped!"

