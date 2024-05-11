Tomodachi Game manga to end in Fall 2024

Tomodachi Game manga announced that the series will end with the release of volume 26, in Fall 2024. The announcement was made through the release of volume 25 on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The 25th volume has been released on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and fans are now waiting in anticipation for the upcoming set of chapters that will conclude the series.

Tomodachi Game is written and illustrated by Yuki Sato. However, the original conceptualization was done by Mikoto Yamaguchi. The manga began its serialization on Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine back in 2013. Eleven years later, the story will soon be concluded with the release of the 25th volume.

Status of the Tomodachi Game manga and anime series

Cover of Tomodachi Game manga volume 25 (Image via Kodansha/Yuki Sato)

As stated earlier, the series has a total of 25 volumes that have been released so far. The 26th volume will be released sometime this fall, and that will conclude the series’ run. Having started in 2013, the manga took its first hiatus in December 2019, and took another break in February of the subsequent year.

Over the years, its popularity has also grown, and it received an anime adaptation a few years back.

The anime adaptation of the Tomodachi Game manga was released in April 2022. Okuruto Noboru was the animation studio responsible for the production of the series. The psychological thriller setting, paired with the fluid animation, skyrocketed the series’ popularity.

Prior to this, Tomodachi Game manga also received a television drama adaptation, which was released in June 2017. The series also got a live-action film adaptation, which wasn’t particularly well-received.

Tomodachi Game manga plot

The tale of Tomodachi Game manga revolves around Yuuichi Takagiri and his four friends - Tenji Mikasa, Makoto Shibe, Shiho Sawaragi, and Yutori Kokorogu. These are some of his closest friends and Yuuichi thoroughly cherishes their company.

The story begins when their much-awaited school trip is canceled since the money that was collected by Shiho and Makoto gets stolen. Naturally, the rest of the class distances themselves from the duo.

Following this, the protagonist and his friends are tricked into a fake meeting, where they are mugged by a group of unknown thugs. When they regain consciousness, they find themselves in a white-colored room with Manabu-kun in their presence. Manabu-kun was a figure in a children’s show, which was canceled due to the disturbing and malicious nature of the show’s content.

Eventually, Manabu-kun reveals that one of the members in the group played a role in gathering the entire group to the place where they were held hostage. The purpose of their gathering was to settle the massive debt that they had incurred.

In order to do so, the entire group must partake in a series of games that will test their friendship. As the games progress, Yuuichi must assess his friendship as betrayals and secrets are revealed.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

