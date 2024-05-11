Who are the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen's large cast has led to doubts surrounding who the main characters of the series are. Spanning 258 chapters, 2 seasons with 47 total episodes, and 1 movie, the series has displayed an impressively diverse character roster, with each one getting their share of the limelight.

Characters such as Gojo Satoru, Ryomen Sukuna, and Megumi Fushiguro, among others, were introduced one by one, and each played a crucial role. With Yuji Itadori at the center of the Jujustu universe since the animanga's release, uncertainty has also arisen regarding who the main protagonist is due to Yuta Okkotsu's arrival in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the 2021 film.

This article aims to clarify who the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen are.

Both Yuta and Yuji are the two primary protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

One of the two primary protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta Okkotsu's identity was largely a mystery until Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was released after the anime's first season. It introduced Yuta, a boy plagued by a terrible Curse, how he overcame it to change his fate, and his introduction to Jujutsu society as a special grade sorcerer.

Interestingly, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was originally released as a one-shot. Its popularity compelled Akutami to continue the story, and as a result, Jujutsu Kaisen was born. But the author stayed true to his original idea, incorporating Yuta into the main cast of characters.

Yuji Itadori

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Alongside Yuta, Yuji Itadori stands as the other primary protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen. After swallowing a Special Grade Cursed Object in order to survive, Yuji awoke the King of Curses and thrust himself into the Jujutsu world.

Witnessing his control over the ingested Cursed Object, he was ordered to find and consume the remaining 19 fingers of Ryomen Sukuna, following which he would be executed. However, his trajectory took a different turn as he ended up being a part of Team Gojo alongside Nobara Kugisaki and Megumi Fushiguro.

The other main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, who play crucial roles

Gojo Satoru

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Fan favorite Gojo Satoru is one of the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen. The Six Eyes user acted as Yuta's sensei, helping him control Rika and later heading Team Gojo with Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara under his wing.

Dubbed "The Strongest Sorcerer," Gojo plays a vital role in mentoring his students. Due to his immeasurable power, he was targeted by the antagonists and sealed away in the Prison Realm. However, he makes an explosive return and engages in the series' most anticipated showdown.

Ryomen Sukuna

Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Ryomen Sukuna, one of the two antagonists and among the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, has truly lived up to his name. Dubbed the "King of Curses," Sukuna was awoken when Yuji swallowed one of his fingers in a desperate situation.

Sukuna would then go on to exist within Yuji, taking over at times and causing absolute havoc before switching back. He patiently waits for an opportunity and targets the one he truly wants, Megumi, before fully reincarnating. His fight with Gojo was the series' most hyped battle and ended with him seizing victory.

Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

A crucial name in Gege Akutami's series, Megumi Fushiguro, is one of the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen. He was the first sorcerer to meet Yuji and was present when the latter swallowed Sukuna's finger.

Fushiguro possesses formidable potential as a sorcerer and forms another one-third of Team Gojo. His Ten Shadows Technique has been labeled as one of the strongest in the series.

Everything about him made him a target for Sukuna, who managed to take over his body and is now proving to be a tough opponent for the Jujutsu High Sorcerers. With the curveballs Akutami throws, it is unlikely that Megumi's role is over in the story.

Nobara Kugisaki

Nobara Kugisaki in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Nobara Kugisaki, the series' tritagonist is another major character in Jujutsu Kaisen. Studying alongside Yuji and Megumi under Gojo, she was a Grade 3 sorcerer with impressive skills and abilities. She showed off her passion for Jujutsu sorcery. when she fought Death Paintings Eso and Kechizu.

Nobara was a great friend to Yuji and met her end during the Shibuya Incident. She ran into a clone of Cursed Spirit Mahito and was eventually touched by him. Unfortunately, given his Idle Transfiguration, he made her eye explode, which seemingly killed her right before Yuji's eyes.

However, whether or not she has died is still being debated in the fandom. Given that Arata Nitta arrived at the scene shortly after, only time will tell whether she passed away or will return.

Maki Zenin

Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Maki Zenin is another face among the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen. Part of the Zenin Clan, she was shunned and very ill treated due to her being born without Cursed Energy. But in return, she possessed a binding that defied Jujutsu sorcery altogether: Heavenly Restriction.

She honed her skills as a sorcerer and trained with numerous weapons to get back at her clan. Midway through the story, she suffers a terrible fate that allows her to awaken the full potential of her abilities. New and improved, she stands shoulder to shoulder with the most powerful sorcerers.

Suguru Geto/Kenjaku

Suguru Geto (left) and Kenjaku (right) in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Sportskeeda)

Finally, a little complicated but nonetheless joining the list of main characters in Jujutsu Kaisen are Suguru Geto and Kenjaku. The former was Gojo Satoru's closest friend, and the duo were known as "the strongest." However, an unfortunate incident and a change in ideals led them down different paths.

Later, when Geto passed away, an ancient Curse user named Kenjaku took over his body. Kenjaku serves as the series' main antagonist, alongside Sukuna. His technique to transplant his brain into different bodies and literally become them is quite unique and terrifying.

He played a major role in sealing Gojo, kicked off the Culling Games, and brought Jujutsu society to its knees.

