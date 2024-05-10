Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200: Major spoilers to expect

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200 is set to be released on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Since Yusuke Murata and ONE announced the revamp of the Ninjas Arc, fans have begun anticipating each of the revised chapters with enthusiasm. The same has happened in the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200.

Given that fans already know what events took place in the Ninjas Arc's previous version, they have been enjoying noticing all the changes the revamped version has showcased. With that in mind, here we shall take a look at some of the possible developments that could take place in the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200.

The manga's previous chapter saw Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic together fighting the Heavenly Ninja Party members. As the Tennin were shocked by the two ninjas' coordinated movements, Flash and Sonic defeated them while sparing Gale Wind and Hellfire Flame to use them for research purposes.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and the original webcomic.

What to expect from the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200?

Empty Void could attack Flash and Sonic in the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200

Empty Void as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

With the Heavenly Ninja Party defeated, there is a possibility that the upcoming manga chapter will see the emergence of former ninja village leader Empty Void. With such development, fans can expect to see Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic together fight the monster.

Moreover, fans must also note that Empty Void's appearance in the redrawn version could likely change. Thus, the upcoming redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200 could reveal Empty Void's new character design in detail. This design will likely resemble the one fans saw for Cosmic Garou back during the Monster Association Arc.

Saitama and Blast could confront Empty Void at his hideout in the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200

Blast as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

While in the manga's previous version, Empty Void attacked Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, the revamped version doesn't need to follow the same route. There is a possibility that when Saitama and Blast go to Empty Void's hideout, they may find the former Ninja Village leader at the location.

Such a development will likely lead to a heated discussion with the former partners - Blast and Empty Void. Nevertheless, the discussion is bound to be followed by a fight between the two. Hence, there is a small chance that fans can witness Blast vs Empty Void in the manga's next chapter.

Saitama could defeat Empty Void in the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200

Saitama as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As One Punch Man webcomic readers would know, Saitama defeated Empty Void all by himself in the series' original version. This was seemingly a gag scene that saw Saitama surprise Empty Void and defeat him before he could even respond to the situation.

While it is highly unlikely, there remains a chance that Yusuku Murata and ONE may choose to go in the same direction and have Saitama defeat Empty Void in mere seconds.

