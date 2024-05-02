Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199: Flash and Sonic defeat the Heavenly Ninja Party

With the release of the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199, the manga series progressed further into the Ninjas Arc. Following manga artist Yusuke Murata's announcement that the story arc would be redrawn, fans have been eagerly waiting for the revamped chapters. Fortunately, the latest chapter did not disappoint.

The previous chapter saw Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic fighting each other at their promised location. Soon after, their fight was interrupted by the Heavenly Ninja Party. During this confrontation, Sonic expressed his hate for his seniors, setting up the fight: Sonic & Flash vs the Tennin.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199 gives Sonic his time in the limelight

Flash's attack as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199, titled Undesirable Relationship, opened with Flashy Flash challenging Speed-o'-Sound Sonic to see if his skills had become dulled. As expected, Sonic was left infuriated by this and instantly took down a Heavenly Ninja Party member by beheading him.

However, Flashy Flash did not hold back as he used Flowing Shadow Feet to take down multiple Tennin members with a single attack. As Sonic began questioning Flash's intention in showcasing such a flashy move, the latter was attacked by Tennin members Hellfire Flame and Gale Wind. But the two ninjas weren't safe as the other Tennin used them to try and pin down Flashy Flash.

Flashy Flash as seen in the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199 (Image via Shueisha)

For a moment it did seem like Flashy Flash had been trapped. However, he managed to swing Gale Wind and hit multiple targets at once. From the looks of it, Sonic and Flash were finding the fight too easy as the Tennin had no coordination between them. This was due to their time in the ninja village that imbued the idea of fighting all by themselves.

As the fight was reaching its climax, Flashy Flash captured Hellfire Flame and Gale Wind. They had somehow managed to undo their monsterization. Hence, Flash wished to use them as samples for the research being conducted by the Hero Association.

Flash and Sonic as seen in the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199 (Image via Shueisha)

Soon after, Flash and Sonic again refocused on the battle as they took down all the remaining Heavenly Ninja Party members with their coordinated attacks. Even the Tennin were confused by their coordination, theorizing that the two ninjas must have done some coordination training. Unfortunately for them, there was no point in learning the truth as they were killed soon after.

After the fight ended, Flash conveyed to Sonic that he believed Sonic had succumbed to The Great One. In response, Sonic revealed that The Great One was of no concern to him. The only reason he fought Flash was to evaluate his skills since leaving the ninja village. Right after, the two ninjas joked around about who was the stronger one among them.

Final thoughts on redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199 (Image via Shueisha)

Unlike the manga chapter's previous iteration, the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199 saw Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash display similar strength against the Tennin. In the previous iteration, the manga chapter depicted the fight in a way that showed Flashy Flash to be far stronger than Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. Hence, fans can expect the new update to have some impact on the story.

Related Links

One Punch Man could be setting up the arrival of its very own Ultron

8 anime characters like Garou from One Punch Man

Did Saitama care that Genos died? Explained