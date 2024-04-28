Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199: Major spoilers to expect

The redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199 has been highly anticipated by fans ever since manga creator Yusuke Murata announced a revamp of the Ninjas Arc. While fans know what events took place in the previous rendition, the revamped version could introduce fans to some new elements. Thus, here we shall take a look at some of the possible developments that could take place in the upcoming chapter.

The redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199 is expected to be released on Thursday, May 2, 2024. However, it could get delayed to May 16, 2024, due to the Golden Week break.

The manga's previous chapter revealed Sonic and Flash's backstory. But this time, the manga takes a different path for the same. Additionally, the manga saw Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash fight each other. Unfortunately, their bout was interrupted by the Heavenly Ninja Party—Tennin.

What to expect from the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199?

The Tennin could target Speed-o'-Sound Sonic in the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199

As revealed in the story arc's previous rendition, the ninjas in the ninja village were taught to always target the weaker opponent first when fighting multiple opponents. Hence, similar to the previous rendition, fans can expect Sonic to believe that Flash would get targeted by the Tennin. However, as fans have already seen, the Tennin will likely target Speed-o'-Sound Sonic.

This development should likely help Sonic realize that Flashy Flash is stronger than him. Up until now, he believed that he was stronger than Flash or at least at par with him. However, if the Tennin does attack him, Sonic should be faced with a serious realization.

Flashy Flash may hint the Tennin about Empty Void's mission in the redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 199

The Tennin are loyal servants of The Great One. However, they are bound to be unaware of what the former hero's true mission is. While the majority portion of the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199 will likely focus on Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic vs the Tennin, there might be some portion where Flashy Flash hints at the Tennin about Empty Void's true intentions.

Rightfully so, Empty Void may want world domination but none of the Tennin are essential for the same. Hence, unless the Heavenly Ninja Party members are compatible with God's powers, they are very much likely to be disposed of. It is to be seen how the Tennin will react to the information.

In the previous rendition, the ninjas revealed that they did not care what their leader had planned for them. Hence, there is a small chance that they would carry the same ideal in the revamped version as well.

Flashy Flash might defeat the Tennin in the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199

As fans know, Flashy Flash is far stronger than his former friend, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. Hence, there is a good chance that Flashy Flash could defeat the entire Tennin all by himself, similar to the previous rendition of the manga. Such a development is bound to leave Sonic shocked. More importantly, he might get inspired to train more to one day surpass Flashy Flash.

