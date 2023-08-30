Attack on Titan placates fans with new Eren illustration

While Attack on Titan fans are eagerly awaiting information on the series' anime conclusion later this year, it seems that they've been somewhat placated. Wednesday, August 30, 2023, saw the series' unofficial Wiki page tweet that a new Eren illustration from MAPPA Studios had been released.

The illustration features Eren in his human form with his right hand bleeding, seemingly taking inspiration from his sitdown with Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert. This scene is from the first part of Attack on Titan’s final season and it featured Eren in the same outfit he's wearing in the recent illustration with his right hand also bleeding.

While fans are excited about the latest Attack on Titan illustration, many are wholly fixated on any and all information regarding the critically acclaimed anime series' final broadcast. Although the illustration didn't come with any additional information on the upcoming release, fans can expect to hear more details in the weeks to come as the Fall 2023 season begins.

Attack on Titan fans pleased with new Eren illustration

While several fans wished to know more about the conclusion of the anime, others were pleased with the recently released image. They took to the comments section of @AoTWiki's tweet to react to the illustration as they called it a "great one."

While some fans hailed the illustration, their discussions eventually looped back to the coming anime conclusion for the series as the image did not highlight Eren in any new outfit or design. Officially entitled The Final Chapters (Part 2), the conclusive special for the series will air sometime in the Fall 2023 season.

Unfortunately, no additional release information has been made available by MAPPA Studios and the adaptation team at the time of this writing. The latest update fans received was that Yuki Kaji, the Japanese voice actor of the series' protagonist Eren Yeager, had gotten the final script for the project in early June 2023.

That being said, the Fall 2023 anime season is rapidly approaching and will begin sometime in the next few weeks. Fans can expect some sort of announcement regarding release information and possibly a trailer either before or at the beginning of the Fall 2023 season. This is, of course, assuming that the series won't be delayed beyond the originally planned Fall 2023 release window.

While a delay is always a possibility, it seems wholly unlikely given the circumstances surrounding the production of the series' final season thus far. Having been stretched out to nearly three years, fans will be incredibly disappointed if they learn that they need to wait even longer to finish the series. This is especially true when considering that the original manga, which the anime is based on, published its final chapter in April 2020.

