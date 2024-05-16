Zatsu Tabi- That's Journey anime announces 2025 release date and more with new PV

On Thursday, May 16, 2024, the official website for Zatsu Tabi- That's Journey anime unveiled a new teaser trailer to announce that the series will premiere in 2025. Along with the release window, the short video revealed the anime's cast and staff details.

Produced by Makaria Studios, Zatsu Tabi- That's Journey anime serves as an adaptation of the original Japanese manga series, written and illustrated by Kenta Ishizaka.

ASCII Media's Dengeki Maoh magazine has been serializing the manga, publishing 10 tankobon volumes. The same magazine confirmed the series' anime adaptation in May 2023.

Zatsu Tabi- That's Journey anime premieres in 2025

Kadokawa's YouTube channel streamed a teaser promotional video for the Zatsu Tabi- That's Journey anime on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

According to the short clip, the anime is set to be released in 2025. However, a narrower release date is yet to be revealed. The video was then shared by the anime's official site.

Notably, the short clip highlights the main character, Chika Suzugamori, who intensely desires to go on a carefree "Zatsu" trip. Aside from showcasing breathtaking scenery, the PV also previews Chika's voice, performed by Hika Tsukishiro.

Comments from the voice actor have also arrived on the anime's official site. According to Hika-san's comments, she was excited to hear that she would be voicing Chika. The VA has also assured everyone that she would work hard to convey the fun of traveling.

The key visual for Zatsu Tabi- That's Journey anime (Image via Makaria)

Aside from Hika Tsukishiro, no other cast members are revealed. Fans can expect more information about the anime's cast to be disclosed sooner rather than later.

Moreover, the anime's site has also unveiled a new visual, featuring the main character, Chika Suzugamori. The illustration shows her trying to climb the top of a mountain. Sunlight filters through the woods and illuminates Chika's surroundings. Somehow, the visual creates a sense of intrigue and hypes up the anime's release.

The main staff for Zatsu Tabi- That's Journey has also been announced. Masaharu Watanabe handles the directorial duties at the Makaria animation studios, with Rere in charge of the character designs.

Yoshiko Nakamura, renowned for his contributions to titles such as Sasaki and Miyano and others, is supervising this slice-of-life anime's scripts. Yoshiaki Fujisawa has also joined the staff as the music composer.

Comments from staff members have also arrived on the anime's site, where they discussed the importance of traveling and how they plan to do justice to the original work.

The plot of Zatsu Tabi- That's Journey anime

Chika, as seen in the anime's trailer (Image via Makaria)

Based on Kenta Ishizaka's original manga series, Zatsu Tabi- That's Journey anime centers on Chika Suzugamori, an energetic college student, who is also a rookie manga artist.

Even though she won a rookie manga award, she faces constant rejection from every publisher. On the verge of giving up her dream to be a mangaka, she suddenly gets a fabulous idea of traveling without any particular goal. The anime focuses on the concept of journey, both literal and metaphorical.

