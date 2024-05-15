Hana-Kimi anime confirmed to be in production

The production of the Hana-Kimi anime is currently in the works, as announced by Crunchyroll on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. According to the announcement, Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, India, and the CIS.

Notably, the official staff didn't reveal the release date, cast and staff, the anime's format, and other essential information. However, a teaser visual has been unveiled, featuring the main characters.

The anime project serves as an adaptation of the late author, Hisaya Nakajo's original Japanese shojo manga series. The author launched the manga in Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine, where it ran from September 1996 to August 2004, collecting 23 tankobon volumes.

Crunchyroll to stream Hana-Kimi anime

On Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Crunchyroll announced that the production of Hana-Kimi anime is in progress. Along with this announcement, a new website and X (formerly Twitter) handle have been opened to share a teaser visual for the shojo anime.

The illustration features the main characters, Mizuki Ashiya, Izumi Sano, and Shuichi Nakatsu in their high school uniform. Although the visual doesn't reveal much about the anime, it nonetheless gives a vibrant vibe.

Hana-Kimi anime's teaser visual (Image via @Hanakimi_anime/X)

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for the anime hasn't yet announced the release date, cast and staff, production studio, and other pertinent details. However, it has been confirmed that Crunchyroll will stream the anime when it airs.

The esteemed anime streaming platform will stream the shojo anime series in North America, Central America, South America, Oceania, Africa, the Middle East, the CIS, Europe, and India.

Along with the anime adaptation's confirmation and the project's teaser visual, the official team behind the anime shared a statement from Hana to Yume magazine's editorial department.

According to the comments, the editorial department had discussed the project with Hisaya Nakajo, when she was alive. The author had been watching over the rough character drafts and the scenarios, which she would have liked to see in the world of the Hana-Kimi anime.

Unfortunately, the editorial team cannot witness the completed project with the author. However, they have assured fans that they have been working together with the production staff to live up to the late author's expectations. As such, they have asked the manga's readers to look forward to the anime.

What to expect in Hana-Kimi anime?

Mizuki and her friends, as seen in the manga (Image via Hisaya Nakajo/Hakusensha/Viz Media)

As mentioned earlier, Hana-Kimi anime follows the narrative from Hisaya Nakajo's shojo manga series. The anime centers around Mizuki Ashiya, a Japanese-American track-and-field star, who has transferred to an all-boys school in Japan, disguised as a boy to be close to her idol, Izumi Sano.

Even though she would have been content with Izumi as her classmate, the boy becomes her roommate. Mizuki, who is a girl, now has to hide her identity from everywhere. On the other hand, her classmates and others must cope with Mizuki, who makes them question their orientation.

