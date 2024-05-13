Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms manga gets anime adaptation

On Monday, May 13, 2024, a new website was opened to announce that mangaka Ran Kuze's Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms manga series is getting a television anime adaptation. The website has also revealed the anime's first promotional video, teaser visual, and the main staff.

Aside from the newly opened website, the official X handle for the manga has also shared the same details with fans. Notably, author Ran Kuze launched Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms manga series in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen magazine in May 2021.

13 volumes have been released thus far, with the 14th volume slated to be released on May 16, 2024. SynergySP is in charge of the ongoing manga's anime adaptation.

Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms manga receives TV anime with a teaser trailer and visual

The official staff announced on Monday, May 13, 2024, that author Ran Kuze's celebrated rom-com manga series, Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms is green-lit for television anime adaptation.

An official site was opened to share a promotional video, teaser visual, and the main staff for the anime. Unfortunately, the staff didn't reveal the anime's release date yet.

The teaser trailer highlights the interaction between the main heroine, Mona Kawai, and the protagonist, Medaka Kuroiwa. Although the PV doesn't reveal much about the anime's plot, it nonetheless gives fans a glimpse of the fluid animation quality.

Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms anime's teaser visual (Image via SynergySP)

Aside from the promotional video, the official website for Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms anime has unveiled a teaser visual, depicting Mona Kawai and Medaka Kuroiwa. Mona appears delighted in the visual, forming a heart symbol, while Medaka looks irritated and confused.

Notably, comments from the author, Ran Kuze, and the anime adaptation's director, Yoshiaki Okumura have arrived on the newly opened site for the series. Kuze-san reveals it has been a dream come true moment for him.

He has thanked everyone involved in the production and looks forward to the anime as a viewer. Similarly, the director, Yoshiaki Okumura, wants to recreate Kuze-san's lines and colors as much as possible in the anime and depict Mona and Medaka's story.

Besides the PV, teaser visual, and comments, the official site for the Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms anime has shared the series' main staff.

As mentioned earlier, Yoshiaki Okumura is directing this rom-com anime series at SynergySP Studios. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is supervising the scripts, while Mayumi Watanabe has been listed as the character designer.

Noriyoshi Konuma has joined the staff as the sound director, while Akiyuki Tateyama is in charge of composing the series' music. Aiko Yamagami is the color designer, while Tetsuya Nishimura from Studio Elle is enlisted as the compositing director of photography. Masakazu Miyake handles his duties in this anime as the art director, while

Mona Kawai, as seen in the anime's trailer (Image via SynergySP)

Based on Ran Kuze's famous rom-com manga series, Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms anime follows Mona Kawai, the cutest girl in her school, and she knows it too. In fact, she worked hard to make her high school debut a success.

However, no matter what Mona does, she's unable to move the stone-cold heart of Medaka Kuroiwa. Yet, she doesn't give up easily. Medaka, the stoic boy on the other hand was raised at a temple and was ordered not to become close to women. As such, the anime focuses on a battle of wills between Mona and Medaka.

