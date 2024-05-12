Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19 gets delayed

Fans who have been eagerly waiting for Turning Point 3 for a week now will be devastated to learn that Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19 has been delayed. However, like what happened with Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead or NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, the production delay is not indefinite, so one can breathe easy as the anime has something better in the cards.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19, titled “Turning Point 3,” has been pushed back by two weeks, which is May 26, 2024. As per the details revealed, the sequel’s second part will now enter a new chapter, the “Transfer Labyrinth Arc,” with the 19th episode. The new opening theme song will be “On the Frontline,” by Hitorie.

In celebration of the latest arc, the anime dropped a new key visual featuring all the significant characters in the series. Alongside Rudeus and Elinalise, the key visual features all the returning characters including Paul and Roxy, which has further heightened the excitement, suppressing the disappointment regarding the delay..

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19 will begin the Transfer Labyrinth Arc

Expand Tweet

As stated above, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19 has been pushed back by two weeks. The reason why the episode is not arriving next week is due to a special that will be aired featuring the main voice cast of the series.

So May 19, 2024, will be all about, as it dubs, a “Pre-show Special,” a talk event that will see the voice actors discuss the Transfer Labyrinth Arc. Moreover, the episode will also be a throwback where the VAs will share their experience during the Newlywed Arc and share their favorite moments that deeply intrigued them.

Also read: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 complete schedule

The special will see Yumi Uchiyama (Voice of Rudeus Greyrat), Ai Kayano (Voice of Sylpjhiette), Saya Aizawa (Norn Greyrat), Yuuki Takada (Voice of Aisha Greyrat) and Yoshimi Kohara (Voice of Roxy Migurdia).

Expand Tweet

One of the major reasons behind all the hype for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19, is the title card itself. Fans who have been reading the original light novel and watching the anime adaptation are well aware of what the title signifies.

A Turning Point in the episode’s title ultimately means that the plot developments will be taking a significant turn that will alter the course of the story. That will culminate in a narrative shift, leaving fans heartbroken and devastated as the characters are teased to face pivotal choices with far-reaching consequences, ultimately reshaping the trajectory of the storyline.

The new key visual showcases that in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, episode 19 and beyond, will be seeing Rudeus, Paul, Roxy, Elinalise and other important characters embark on a journey to the Begaritt Continent. In order to save Zenith, the characters will go through a harsh desert until they reach the Labyrinth of Rapan.

The upcoming intense battle teased through the key visual further escalates tension and excitement, which will keep the audience fiddling with their fingers until the release of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, episode 19.

Read more about:

Who does Rudeus end up with in the light novel?

Did Eris betray Rudeus?

What happened to Zenithy after the Teleportation incident?

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19.