The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 PV reveals summer 2024 release date and more

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 is set to premiere on July 4, 2024, at 12:56 AM JST on the MBS/TBS channels. The release date was unveiled alongside a promotional video, teaser visual, and additional cast on May 14, 2024, through the official X account of the anime series.

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses is a manga series written and illustrated by Seo Kouji. The manga series received its first anime adaptation in Spring 2023, consisting of 12 episodes. Its sequel was announced immediately after the airing of its last episode. The upcoming sequel will be animated by Tezuka Productions, the same studio which animated the first season.

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 announces release date

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 was announced on June 23, 2023. On May 14, the official social media handle of the anime dropped it's first promotional video. The PV for The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 started with a glimpse of the girls from Familia Café Terrace. The video progressed with the entry of the new characters who will likely be the center of the sequel, the members of the rival café, Café Family.

The video then showcased some clips from The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 and introduced each member of the rival café. The video ended with the reveal of the release date of the sequel, which was July 4, 2024.

The rival café girls as seen in the Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 teaser visual (Image via Tezuka Production)

The voice casting for the rival café maids includes Mao Takasaki voiced by Rie Takahashi (Emilia from Re: Zero), Hekiru Yoshino voiced by Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer), Moemi Sо̄ya voiced by Reina Ueda (Miyo Saimori from My Happy Marriage), Valentina Azuma voiced by Yuu Serizawa (Yaemori Mini from Rent-a-Girlfriend), and Ririka Chiyoda voiced by Ayana Taketatsu (Nino Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets).

The sequel will be animated by the same animation studio as the first season, Tezuka Production. Some famous anime projects of this studio include Girlfriend, Girlfriend, Adachi and Shimamura, and The Quintessential Quintuplets season 1. The staff members of this sequel are yet to be revealed.

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses synopsis

The maids of Familia Café Terrace (Image via Tezuka Production)

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses is a romcom anime series centered around Hayato who returns from Tokyo to take down the café he inherited from her grandmother. He is stopped by the maids of this café who share a bond with his grandmother and thus, Hayato witnesses their potential to keep the café alive.

Crunchyroll describes this anime series as:

"After inheriting his late grandmother’s failing café, Hayato sees it as a bother and plans to sell it for a quick buck. Until he discovers five beautiful girls staying there! When they beg him to keep the café open, Hayato reluctantly gives in. Can he manage the seaside shop while learning to live with these unruly women?"

Seo Kouji, the author and illustrator of The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses, has some other famous manga series including Fuuka, A Town Where You Live, and Suzuka.

