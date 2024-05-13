The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies anime confirms release date with new PV

On Monday, May 13, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies anime shared a new promotional video to disclose that the series will premiere on July 9, 2024. Additionally, the staff announced six new cast members for the series.

Produced by Studio BONES, The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies anime serves as an adaptation of the late author, Cocoa Fujiawara's original manga series. The author launched the manga in Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine, where it ran from September 2013 to November 2015.

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies anime is set to premiere on July 9, 2024, according to the latest promotional video shared on Monday, May 10, 2024. Along with this announcement, the broadcast details have arrived for this fantasy romance anime.

As per the latest update from the official staff, The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies anime will air its episodes every Tuesday starting July 9, 2024, on Tokyo MX at 11:30 pm JST.

Besides Tokyo MX, BS11 will air the series every Tuesday from 11 pm JST. Japanese fans can also watch the series on AT-X every week from 10:45 pm JST. The broadcast for the anime will be repeated on AT-X every Thursday from 10:45 PM JST and, and every Monday from 4:45 pm JST.

Notably, the new trailer depicts the protagonist, Shun Miller, who appears to be a member of an evil organization that seeks to exterminate the magical girls. The video features Shun, staring passionately at the photos of a magical girl, named Byakuya. Interestingly, the PV previews the voice of Shun, performed by Yuki Ono.

The cast and staff for The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies anime

Aside from the release date and new PV, the official staff for The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies anime revealed six new cast members. Kenichi Suzumura has joined the anime as Fomalhaut, an elite soldier of an evil organization, while Ayako Kawasumi plays Bellatrix's role.

Hiro Shimono voices Alcyone, a character knowledgeable about women's psychology, while Nao Toyama stars as Spica. Takaya Hashi is credited as Betelgeuse's voice actor, while Takumi Yamazaki stars in the anime as Sadalsudh, a research-loving fellow.

These new voice actors will join the previously announced cast members for this series, who are here as follows:

Yuki Ono as Shun Miller (Mira)

Mai Nakahara as Byakuya Mimori

Mariya Ise as Hibana Kagari

Hikaru Midorikawa as Hibana's bird familiar

Shinichiro Miki as Byakuya's cat familiar

Akiyo Ohashi is in charge of the directorial duties for this anime at Studio BONES, with Yuniko Ayana handling the scripts and series composition. MAYUKO is credited as the music composer, while Haruko Iizuka has joined the staff as the character designer.

Based on Cocoa's manga, The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies follows the story of Shun Miller, the brain behind an evil organization that seeks to obliterate everything in its path. With the Earth in danger, a magical girl, Byakuya Mimori stands up against the evil organization.

Interestingly, Shun Miller falls in love with the magical girl at first sight. Thus, the anime centers around Byakuya and Shun, exploring a captivating chemistry embedded with romance, comedy, and action.

