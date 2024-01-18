Studio BONES' The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant anime reveals release window, key visual, and more

The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant anime will premiere in July 2024, i.e., the Summer 2024 season, as announced by the anime's official staff on January 18, 2024. Along with this reveal, a key visual was also shared. Moreover, information on the anime's main cast has also arrived.

The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies, often shortened to The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant anime, is based on the late author, Cocoa Fujiwara's eponymous Japanese manga series.

The manga was serialized in Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine from September 2013 to November 2015 and released three Tankobon volumes. Studio BONES, renowned for working on titles such as My Hero Academia, Noragami, and Mob Psycho, will be producing the anime.

The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant anime will be released in July 2024

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, the official website and X handle (@mahoaku_anime) for The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant anime announced July 2024 as the title's release date. In other words, the anime will premiere in the Summer 2024 season.

Unfortunately, neither an exact release date nor the broadcast information was given. However, fans can expect these details to be revealed at a later date. Nonetheless, a teaser visual for The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant anime has been released.

Shun and Byakuya, as seen in the key visual (Image via Studio Bones)

Illustrated by the anime's character designer, Haruko Iizukua, the captivating visual depicts the main leads, Shun Miller and Byakuya Mimori. The illustration is reminiscent of the original manga's first volume.

It also captures the moment when Byakuya and Miller met for the first time. The heroine is seen wearing a gorgeous white dress, while the gallant hero has a black suit on. The background of the teaser visual looks fascinating with blue flowers.

Besides the visual, the official staff behind The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant anime has also unveiled the names of the main cast members for Miller and Byakuya.

Miller and Byakuya in the teaser trailer (Image via Studio Bones)

According to the reports, Yuki Ono and Mai Nakahara will reprise their roles as Shun Miller and Byakuya Mimori from the Drama CD, respectively. Yuki Ono-san is a renowned voice actor, known for lending his voice to several characters, such as Rensuke Kunigami from Blue Lock, Taiga Kagami from Kuroko no Basket, and others.

Similarly, Mai Nakahara starred in various roles as a voice actor, including Nagisa Furukawa from the Clannad anime series, Rena Ryugu from the Higurashi horror anime series, Juvia Lockser from Fairy Tail series, and others.

It has also been revealed that Akiyo Ohashi will direct the anime under BONES Studio's production, with Yuniko Ayana composing the series' scripts. Iizuka-san, who has earlier worked in the Horiyama anime, is listed as the character designer for this anime. On the other hand, MAYUKO will handle the series' music composition.

A still from the teaser trailer (Image via Studio BONES)

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant anime will follow the narrative of late author Cocoa Fujiwara's manga. The story follows Shun Miller, the brain behind an evil organization, who goes on a rampage and destroys everything in his path.

However, one day, he faces Byakuya Mimori, who decides to put up a fight against the organization. Unexpectedly, the Shun falls in love with her at first sight. As such, the fantasy anime will follow the relationship between Miller and Byakuya and explore their dynamics.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.