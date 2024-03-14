Studio BONES' The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies anime unveils first teaser trailer

The official staff for The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies anime streamed the show's first teaser promotional video on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Produced by Studio Bones, the fantasy anime is all set to premiere in July 2024.

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies anime is based on the late author Cocoa Fujiwara's original Japanese manga series. Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine serialized the manga from September 2013 to November 2015, releasing three Tankobon volumes.

The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies anime first teaser PV features Shun and Byakuya

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account (@mahoaku_anime) for The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies anime revealed the first teaser trailer, ahead of the title's July 2024 (Summer 2024) release.

The short video begins with the dynamic entry of Shun Miller on a magical night. As he descends from the night sky, the bespectacled lieutenant meets the gaze of a beautiful girl over an illuminated bridge. The mesmerizing sight of the girl, Byakuya Mimori, breaks Shun's glasses, and it's love at first sight for him.

Notably, the teaser trailer for The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies anime previews the character voice of Byakuya Mimori. The enigmatic politely assures the "kind evil lieutenant" that she will meet him the next day. The teaser trailer ends with the confirmation that the anime will air in July 2024.

Byakuya, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio BONES)

Undoubtedly, the first teaser PV sets the mood for this fantasy romance anime. From the fluidity of animation to captivating character designs, the short clip highlighted Studio BONES' experience as an anime production house.

At the same time it was revealed that The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies anime will have a stage at AnimeJapan 2024 on March 23-24, 2024, where novelty items will be distributed.

It was announced earlier that Yuki Ono would star in the anime as Shun Miller (Mira) while Mai Nakahara would voice Byakuya Mimori's role. These voice actors are reprising their roles from the 2015 drama CD.

Byakuya and Shun meet for the first time, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio BONES)

Akiyo Ohashi, renowned for his contributions to The Stranger by the Shore as a director, is handling his directorial duties at Studio BONES for this anime.

Yuniko Ayana is in charge of the series' composition and scripts, while Haruko Iizuka is enlisted as the character designer. MAYUKO is composing the series' music.

As mentioned earlier, The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies anime is an adaptation of the manga series written and illustrated by Cocoa Fujiwara.

Shun Miller, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio BONES)

The narrative follows Shun Miller, the brain behind an evil organization, who destroys everything in his path after going on a rampage.

However, everything changes when he meets Byakuya Mimori, who puts up a fight against the organization. For Shun, it becomes love at first sight. As such, the anime will explore the chemistry between Mimori and Miller.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! anime unveils main cast, staff, and more with PV

Kagurabachi Chapter 25 spoilers

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 preview hints at Jura and Hidari searching for Naruto in Konoha