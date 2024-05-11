Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture unveils trailer and visual for Part 2

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, the official website and X account for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture shared a new promotional video and visual for the anime's second part. According to the short clip, the sequel part will premiere in Japanese theatres on June 7, 2024.

Notably, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture released its first part on May 10, 2024. It was earlier mentioned that the anime would be screened in Japan in four installments. Following the second part on June 7, 2024, the third part will be released on July 5, 2024, and the fourth on August 2, 2024.

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture shares the trailer and visual for part 2, ahead of its premiere on June 7, 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for the Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture streamed a new promotional video on Saturday, May 10, 2024, for the title's second installment. The anime is slated to premiere on June 7, 2024.

The second installment will be followed by a third part on July 5, 2024, and the fourth part on August 2, 2024. Notably, the staff had earlier revealed at the Anime Japan 2024, that the anime would be exclusively available for streaming worldwide on Disney+ platform's Star brand in late June 2024.

Second visual for the Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture anime (Image via Sunrise)

The latest promotional video features Rozé, Ash, and important characters who will appear in the second installment of the series. Aside from highlighting the major plot points, the trailer previews MIYAVI's opening theme song, Running in My Head.

At the same time, the official team behind the anime shared a new visual for the second part. The illustration features the main protagonist, Rozé, and Sakuya Sumeragi. Additionally, the staff unveiled an art setting for the Zi-Artemis Knightmare frame.

Cast and staff for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture anime

Produced by Sunrise Studios, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture anime features a fabulous cast and staff. Kohei Amasaki stars in this mecha anime as Rozé, while Makoto Furukawa features as the deuteragonist, Ash. Reina Ueda voices Sakuya, while Kana Ichinose lends her voice to Chalice.

Yumi Uchiyama stars as Nala, while Hiroki Yasumoto has joined the cast as Noland. Daisuke Hirakawa voices Stanely, while Nao Toyama plays Catherine's role. Yasuyuki Kase voices Walter, while Masaaki Mizunaka lends voice to Divock. Many other eminent voice actors feature the vast cast list.

Rozé, as seen in the anime (Image via Sunrise)

Coming to the staff for this anime, Yoshimitsu Ohashi handles the directorial duties at the Sunrise studios, with Takahiro Kimura and Shuichi Shimamura designing the characters based on CLAMP's original designs.

Noboru Kimura is in charge of supervising and writing the scripts, while Junichi Akutsu returns to the franchise to design the Knightmare frames. Goro Taniguchi is credited with the original story, while Kenji Kawai has joined the staff as the music composer.

The original narrative of the Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is set after the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection anime. It follows two mercenary brothers, Rozé and Ash, who want to confront the Neo-Britannian Empire and reclaim Emperor Sakuya.

